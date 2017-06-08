This Weird Trend Will Send REITs Soaring

Mortgage rates reached a new milestone last week, and it’s one of the most important — and underreported — events in economic history.

For the first time ever, 30-year mortgage rates fell below 3.99%, on average. This is stunning for several reasons, but the most important is that the Federal Reserve is actively working to get mortgage rates higher. By increasing its Federal funds interest rate target, the Fed is hoping to make borrowing more expensive for everyone—companies, students and, yes, homebuyers.

But it’s not working.

And perhaps the biggest reason why it’s not working is that bond investors don’t think economic growth is going to strengthen, so they’re effectively daring the Fed to keep raising rates. In fact, bond investors have gotten so confident that the Fed won’t be able to raise rates quickly that they’ve helped lower the yields of long-term Treasuries, which, in turn, has helped drive mortgage rates down, since the two are tangentially linked.

This has taken a lot of people by surprise, including mortgage bankers themselves.

Remember when bank stocks, like Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), soared late last year? A big reason for that bull run was an expectation that interest rates would keep going up, thus fattening these lenders’ profit margins.

Now that isn’t happening, which leads us to wonder whether financial stocks are overbought. That isn’t an easy question to answer, because lower mortgage rates might actually encourage more people to take out home loans and buy houses.

Instead of trying to figure out this enigma, we’re going to jump on an easier way to benefit from the low interest rates we’re seeing in the mortgage market: real estate investment trusts.

REITs are set up to invest in real estate, then pass on the vast majority of the income they earn from renting out that real estate to shareholders. With some REITs paying out yields of 6% or more, it’s no surprise that they’re popular among retirees.

But REITs have been doing awful as of late. In fact, they’ve been one of the worst-performing sectors over the last year:

REITs Get Little Market Love



But REITs are ideally positioned to benefit from the unexpected low-mortgage trend for two reasons.

First, low mortgage rates will mean more demand for property, which will drive property values higher. Since REITs hold most of their assets in the form of real estate, this is a balance-sheet bonanza. Higher demand is going to boost REIT book values … and the market hasn’t priced this in yet.

The second reason why REITs will benefit is that they will be first in line to use mortgages to buy choice properties. Although not technically called mortgages, the loans REITs use to invest in real estate carry interest rates that go up and down with mortgage rates. And lower rates mean REITs will be able to borrow even more cheaply, letting them get bigger through property acquisitions that will, in turn, drive their earnings higher.

Despite these wonderful tailwinds, the sector is getting little market love. So it’s time for us to be a contrarian and snap up some REITs.

