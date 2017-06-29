Safely Ride Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock to New Heights!

If we’re to believe that Wednesday’s story with a real-life villain is over, it’s finally time for the show to go on at Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS )! But for bullish investors looking to ride DIS stock to great, new heights, safety comes first and the use of a collar strategy is recommended. Let me explain.

Unlike in DIS stock’s lucrative and wildly popular Marvel or Star Wars franchises with their heroes and often bizarre-looking bad guys, Wednesday offered up a real-life version of good versus evil for Disney. And while the entertainment giant didn’t exactly triumph as it does in the movies, a more endearing show for DIS shareholders is free to begin.

To make a long story short, DIS stock traded firmly higher yesterday following a report the company, on behalf of its ABC broadcasting unit, finally cut a deal with BPI in a longstanding defamation suit.

The villain in this case was notorious for having produced the “pink slime” which, much to our chagrin, can still enjoy being called a ground-beef product. It’s the same stuff which in the past plagued McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and some of its “food” offerings.

So while you may not like the sound or the taste of it (or perhaps you do?), the fact of the matter is clarity and better visibility have been offered to Walt Disney fans both off and on the DIS stock price chart.

DIS Stock Weekly Chart

Looking at the weekly view of DIS stock, it’s likely that the bad guys or villainous bears will point to a couple lower highs over the past couple years as evidence of a technical top. And for a period of time, the bears did have some credibility with that argument.

Of late though, and in our assessment of the price chart, the lengthy basing has now established itself as a more bullish corrective pattern poised for a rally and eventually all-time highs in DIS stock.

The bullish take on Disney stock stems from a two-month long decline from April’s third higher-low pivot. With Wednesday’s bullish price action, a bottom and reversal candle are now in place following a successful test of a key support zone defined by a couple Fibonacci levels and prior resistance.

