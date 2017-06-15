Why I Bought Ford Motor Company (F) Stock (And Will Be Happy I Did)

My latest moves in the stock market shock even me. Case in point: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), which most people think is a dead loser. Well, I bought it. I’m officially long Ford stock.

Oh, and while doing that, I’ve been dumping winners like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

If you hew to the advice from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ), you’ll think I’ve lost my mind. True, F stock is in the doghouse, the company is dumping 15,000 good workers and it just fired the CEO.

Still, you don’t make money by following the herd. You make money, or in this case protect money, by defying it.

Bet the Jockey

While I bought Ford stock before the company fired Mark Fields, I really like his replacement, Jim Hackett.

Hackett, 62, has a resume some find hard to describe. He ran Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS ) during the financial crisis and the office furniture maker survived the Great Recession. He was then named athletic director at the University of Michigan — he’s the guy who hired Jim Harbaugh to coach the football team. That move has been a financial winner, too. (Much to the consternation of Buckeyes fans everywhere.)

People like Jim Hackett and tend to see what they want in him. Executive chairman Bill Ford compares Hackett to his legendary predecessor, Alan Mullaly.

Before becoming CEO, Hackett was running Ford’s “connected car” unit. He has a good reputation in Silicon Valley. This is going to be key to a turnaround plan, because car companies are entering an era where the physical car is said to be worth less than the technology inside them.

His first deal in that direction is to partner with a start-up called Canvas, which will do short-term leases on used Fords, keeping their value high and bringing in needed cash. He has hit the ground running.

What Ford Needs

As I discussed in a recent article about Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA ), technology solutions evolve quickly, hardware becoming a cheap commodity within a few years of being a miracle. What matters is the software and the business relationships, the ability to move what you’re doing into apps in a cloud. Hackett understands that.

At Steelcase, which also was a family-owned enterprise, Hackett focused on what his customers would want, buying a design house called IDEO and letting it run itself, then selling it back to the founders when they got itchy. IDEO, in turn, helped Steelcase create products that would fit in an open office plan, would be easy to move and would adapt to technology as it changed from being a wire-filled PC under a desk to a wireless screen on top of one.

Ford has hidden strengths that Hackett can tap.

