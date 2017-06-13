Why Mylan N.V. (MYL), Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) and Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Are 3 of Today’s Worst Stocks

Following through on Monday’s intraday reversal effort from a downtrend to an uptrend, the bulls hammered out respectable progress on Tuesday. Though it didn’t quite move back to record-high territory, the S&P 500’s 0.45% gain and close of 2,440.36 on Tuesday puts its back within reach of that mark.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL ), Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL ) and Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE ) failed to get on that bullish train though, sliding backwards instead.

Here’s a closer look at why these three names were traders’ favorite punching bags today.

Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Though Monday’s selloff was the bigger of the two, shares of generic drug giant Mylan lost another 2.8% of their value on Tuesday. The two-day rout has deflated MYL shares to the tune of nearly 6%.

The root cause isn’t an entirely unfamiliar one to those who’ve been following the Mylan saga — which included outcry over ludicrously overpriced EpiPens — for a while. That is, sloppy and somewhat arrogant management allowing the company to put itself in a position as the bad guy, and a target.

The latest chapter in the saga is the involvement of activist investor group Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., which believes the entire board of directors should be replaced. ISS said as much in a statement offered on Monday.

While few investors would disagree that Mylan could use a good shake-up, such sweeping changes tend to cause a disruption that leads to (re)growing pains.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory warned CAKE investors that its second-quarter numbers wouldn’t be great when posted in late July, though it’s not necessarily the company’s fault. Unpalatable weather has kept patrons off of the restaurants’ patios, which other drives a fair amount of its spring/summer business.

For the quarter ending this month, Cheesecake Factory expects same-store sales to roll in about 1% lower, versus previous guidance for an increase of between 1% and 2%, and a consensus expectation of 1.7% growth.

Aside from adverse weather, the company also said consumers aren’t feeling quite as confident as they may have been a year ago, prompting them to stay home rather than get out for a dining experience.

