3 Dow Jones Stocks at Risk Right Now

U.S. equities are inching higher on Friday thanks to a strong jobs report for June that basically reinforced the status quo: Good payroll gains, a slight increase in the unemployment rate and an ongoing rate of wage inflation. Tech stocks keep flapping around, rebounding higher but within the confines of a multi-week downtrend.

Amid the relief, the medium-term selling pressure is plain to see as many use the buying flurry to exit positions. The heavy tape can be seen in a number of blue-chip components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, providing a reminder that the bears seem to remain in control.

Here are three Dow Jones stocks that look ready for some downside extension:

