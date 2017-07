Earnings seasons continues, and 73% of S&P 500 companies that have reported second-quarter earnings have topped Wall Street’s expectations, thanks in part to a blended growth rate of 7.2%.

Source: Shutterstock

Next week, three big names — Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) — continue earnings season.

Here’s what to watch.

Next Page