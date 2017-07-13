Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference 2017: 10 Things to Know About the ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’

The Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference started on Tuesday and some of the most influential people in the United States are in attendance.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference.

The event is held once a year and last for roughly one week

This year’s conference will come to an end on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Attendees of the event are powerful CEOs and political figures.

It allows CEOs and other members of company’s to come together and talk business.

The Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference has been called a “summer camp for billionaires.”

It takes place in Sun Valley, Idaho and is only available to those with invitations.

Allen & Co., a private investment firm that was formed in 1922, funds the event.

During the conference, public access is restricted and barriers are set up to offer privacy to the individuals that get an invite.

Those attending the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference this year include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL Verizon Communications Inc.’s (NYSE: VZ Dell CEO Michael Dell, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B General Motors Company (NYSE: GM

(NASDAQ: (NYSE: CEO Michael Dell, (NYSE: (NYSE: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are also attending the event this year and showed up at the conference on Wednesday.

