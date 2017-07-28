Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Looks Vulnerable and Plump

After spending half of July well above $1,000 per share, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is in danger of giving up its four-digit mark and has already shed its $500 billion market capitalization. That’s thanks to a disappointing second-quarter report out Thursday night that brought back flashbacks of Amazon’s free-spending ways, leading to a selloff in AMZN stock in Friday’s trade.

Yes, quarterly revenues soared once more, but the corresponding earnings figure didn’t just fall, but fell far short of estimates, too.

It’s far from panic time at Amazon, but investors are fair to ask: Is the current rally in AMZN stock on pause, or beginning to end?

Amazon’s Second-Quarter Earnings

Momentum investors argue that the online retailer’s quest to take market share from traditional brick-and-mortar companies overrides any argument about its valuation.

It’s a steep valuation to just ignore, though, at a triple-digit forward price-to-earnings ratio and a price/growth-to-earnings ratio of 7, where anything above 1 is considered overvalued. That’s also difficult to overlook after Amazon posted 40 cents in earnings in a quarter where analysts expected $1.42.

It’ll be enough to make value investors continue to stay clear of AMZN stock. So will the fact that the nominal net income figure came to just $197 million against sales of $24.75 billion.

The shortcoming is mostly due to heavy spending, as the company pushes internationally, and also must increase capex for datacenters and other costs to keep up the robust growth in margin-friendly Amazon Web Services.

Traders and momentum investors will be fair to point out that revenues of $37.9 billion didn’t just beat the Street, but were a whopping 25% better year-over-year. That — along with a strategic acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) that gives it yet another way to grow its massive e-tailing business — is reason to give Amazon stock the benefit of the doubt.

With AMZN shares starting to pare their losses to just 2% by midday, maybe they have a point.

Weak Performance

Again, Amazon’s weak performance largely stemmed from costs related to keeping the growth ramp up.

AMZN faced cost pressure during the quarter to expand internationally as it invested in Prime Video and continued its launch of Global Video. In the near-term, Amazon will face higher logistics costs due to low product pricing and higher shipping costs. As more customers sign on for services, however, profitability should improve.

Amazon Web Services showed little change in the quarter, but operating margin fell — troublesome considering that AWS is Amazon’s little profit engine that could. The unit experienced a 71% increase in assets acquired under capital leases. AWS also required higher marketing spending both for itself, and in the face of increasing competition.

