Beware Fake AMD Ryzen Chips on Amazon, eBay

Vendors are selling fake Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) Ryzen chips on several e-commerce websites.

Source: Shutterstock

Consumers reported buying AMD Ryzen processors on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ), and receiving products that were clearly manufactured by different company.

There was one Reddit user who posted pictures of his AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor purchase on Amazon, which looked legitimate at first. He then realized that the device was clearly developed by a different company as it was an Intel Celeron (NASDAQ: INTC ) processor.

Another user posted images of a processor he bought from Amazon, which appeared to be real as it has the Ryzen markings. However, it is different as some of its features are clearly part of a different microchip.

The notches and overall integrated heatspreader (IHS) are not the ones that the Ryzen 7 1700 processor brings, and it only has the company label through a transparent sticker that makes it look like a different brand.

It is unclear whether these devices are being sold through Amazon directly or through a third-party vendor.

One of these users said that he reported the problem to Amazon and received a replacement that actually contained the correct device.

AMD stock fell 2.8% Tuesday, while AMZN shares rose 0.8% and EBAY stock fell 1%.