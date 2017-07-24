Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Nears All-Time Lows, Rolls the Dice

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) has enough cash to get through one more Christmas season and has one last product to throw at its fitness tracking customers. FIT stock has lost more than 23% this year.

The product is a smartwatch dubbed “Project Higgs,” targeting the company’s niche of fit amateur athletes. It will have accelerometers, accurate GPS tracking and a heart rate monitor. Fitbit wants to integrate music streaming services into it, so there will be Bluetooth headphones.

For bicyclists, trekkers and other outdoorsy people, it seems like a good thing.

While there has been speculation the new Fitbit will compete directly with the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple Watch, leaked photos show it’s more like the current Fitbit Blaze product with a plastic band, physical buttons and a small display. It is also likely to share that product’s $150 retail price point. The Apple Watch costs more than double that amount.

The new Fitbit watch needs to be a hit because the rest of FIT’s business is collapsing.

A Roll-Up of Nothing

While the fitness tracker business seems to be a fad that is rapidly fading, Fitbit has picked up the rest of the industry’s intellectual property for bargain prices and husbanded cash for one last run at the market.

The company cut 110 jobs after a disastrous Christmas and pared expenses down to $390 million for the quarter ending April 1, 2017, about 20% lower than the previous year.

The quarter ended with $706 million in cash and short-term assets, and no debt. It managed to achieve positive operating cash flow for the period, and will get through this summer with deep discounts to its re-sellers.

While Fitbit has sought to buy up as much of the intellectual property in the space as possible, it still faces a lawsuit from Immersion Technology over haptic feedback that shakes the tracker during things like breathing exercises. Immersion wants Fitbit to stop making devices that infringe on its patents, and is seeking relief in China as well as the U.S.

Odds Getting Long

Fitbit sales are down 70% year-over-year, and FIT stock has cratered from a high of nearly $17 per share last October to this week’s opening price of $5.61. At that price, the market cap for Fitbit is down to $1.25 billion, equivalent to a little over half of its 2016 sales of $2.17 billion.

But like other InvestorPlace writers, I have been warning for some time that the company faces long odds, even comparing it to the Tamagotchi craze of the 1990s. I personally own a Charge 2 band, it’s my second one, but the products are cheap and flimsy, seemingly held together by SuperGlue and hope.

