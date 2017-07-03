Give in to the BP Plc (ADR) (BP) Stock Temptation … Maybe

It’s no secret that oil prices are in a slump. With rising demand for alternative energy sources across the globe, and OPEC unable to stem the global oil supply glut, the prognosis isn’t good for a significant recovery anytime soon. Furthermore, this spells trouble for oil and gas firms, even those outperforming companies like BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ).



Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, BP has an edge on energy sector leader Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), but given XOM’s poor price action, that’s nothing to brag about. Year-to-date, BP is down nearly 7% compared to XOM’s loss of roughly 11%.

Both are outperforming the struggling Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ), which has plunged almost 15% since the start of 2017.

BP stock has a mid-May bounce to thank for its current strength versus the rest of the sector. The shares looked on the verge of parlaying that price action into a longer rally, but the recent collapse in oil prices scuttled those hopes rather quickly.

What’s more, natural gas prices haven’t been a friend either, and BP is writing down $750 million on an Angola natural gas discovery because it isn’t commercially viable.

However, is it really time to give up bullish hope on BP stock?

BP’s sentiment backdrop offers a smidgen of hope. Checking in with Thomson/First Call, seven of the 10 analysts following BP stock rate the shares a “hold.” The lack of “sell” ratings is a bit of a concern, but BP has shown that it can outperform its peers. Furthermore, BP has shown it can navigate the current energy environment with agility, and that could earn it an upgrade down the road..

Meanwhile, BP options traders are surprisingly upbeat. Currently, the July put/call open interest ratio rests at a rather bullish reading of 0.57, with calls on the verge of doubling puts among front-month options. Furthermore, peak call OI totals some 14,000 contracts at the out-of-the-money $37 strike.

And this influx of calls doesn’t appear to be tied to short selling hedges either. In fact, the number of BP stock shares sold short declined by 15% during the most recent reporting period, standing in stark contrast to rising short interest on XOM and the rest of the energy sector.

