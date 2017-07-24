It’s Time to Ignore the Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Stock Cheerleaders

Not much has gone right for Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) as a publicly traded company. APRN went public at $10 per share, and that is essentially as high as the stock has ever been. APRN stock has done nothing but grind lower since then. Last week, it was hugging the $6.50 level (35% off its IPO price).

But today has marked a temporary change of fortune for Blue Apron shareholders. The bulls have come out in full force, and APRN stock is up about 13% as of this writing.

What’s the catalyst? Broadly bullish analyst coverage. Wall Street flooded the market with 11 analyst ratings on Blue Apron stock today, and seven of them were bullish.

So APRN stock is popping.

But investors shouldn’t fall for this head-fake. Here’s why.

Blue Apron Will Follow SNAP

Remember Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP )? Much like Blue Apron, Snap had generated a lot of hype heading into its IPO. Also much like APRN stock, SNAP stock struggled on Wall Street in its early trading days (with exception to Day 1, when the stock popped 40% above its IPO price).

But then SNAP stock got some love from Wall Street. Near the end of March, 10 analysts issued notes on SNAP stock, and 9 of them were bullish. SNAP stock bounced higher to about $23 (from a low of $20 in mid-March). Bulls were saying the SNAP story was a turnaround in the making.

Until it wasn’t a turnaround anymore. The company’s first quarterly report hit the tape. It was ugly. The stock got hammered. Then Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) continued to ramp up competition. SNAP stock continued to fall. That dynamic has played out consistently over the past several months. Now, SNAP stock sits just above $14 (a 40% fall from the $23 it was at in March).

Anyone see the similarities?

APRN stock is getting love from Wall Street today. Bullish ratings have poured in from Goldman Sachs, Stifel Nicolaus, Canaccord, RBC Capital Markets, Oppenheimer, SunTrust and Needham. Bulls are calling this the beginning of a turnaround in the Blue Apron story.

But here’s an interesting observation. What do pretty much all of the current APRN bulls have in common with the former SNAP bulls? They all work for banks who were underwriters of the IPO.

So here’s the thing. Underwriters are cheerleaders. Yes, there are rules and regulations that are supposed to keep a bank’s research and investment banking divisions separate, but analysts from underwriting banks are almost always bullish. Consequently, their opinions should be taken with a grain of salt.

