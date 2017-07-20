McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC Ice Found to Contain Fecal Matter in UK

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ), Burger King (NYSE: QSR ) and KFC (NYSE: YUM ) are in hot waters over dirty ice in their UK stores.

The ice in the stores of all three large fast food chains reportedly had traces of fecal matter on their drinks. BBC investigators from the show Watchdog tested 10 samples at numerous chains and tested them for traces of “fecal coliform,” which carry several diseases.

Fecal matter was found in three samples of McDonald’s drinks, six of Burger King’s, as well as seven samples in KFC locations. Four of the Burger King samples and five at KFC reportedly had “significant” levels.

“We have strict procedures for the management and handling of ice, including daily and weekly inspections and cleaning of the ice machine and storage holds, as well as the routine testing of ice quality across our business,” said KFC in a statement,

Burger King also responded, noting that hygiene and cleanliness are a top priority for the chain. Meanwhile, McDonald’s responded by saying: “We have robust procedures in place with regard to the production, storage and handling of ice in our U.K. restaurants.”

The companies claim they will take steps to ensure there will no longer be fecal matter on their products.

MCD stock surged 0.7% Thursday, YUM shares grew 0.8% and QSR stock surged a fraction of a percentage.