Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock is Missing the Current Tech Rally But That Will Change

So far this year, the NASDAQ 100 Index is up more than 21%. Many semiconductor stocks have done even better. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) isn’t one of them. Very surprisingly, QCOM stock is down nearly 19%.

Source: Qualcomm

Meanwhile, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has returned a whopping 63% thus far in 2017. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) is up a respectable 10% matching the market (S&P 500 Index) average.

That’s some horrible performance for QCOM stock, and even worse compared to the technology-laden NASDAQ index. Active investors holding the shares are crying in their soup so far this year.

Investors following Qualcomm closely are aware of two significant company-specific matters that are holding the stock back. Neither is expected to derail Qualcomm’s long-term investment appeal. And one in particular could prove a game-changer to send QCOM stock firmly forward in the coming years.

Licensing Hostage

A nasty licensing dispute with mobile phone titan Apple is the primary culprit holding the shares hostage to any imminent move upward. Last week’s third-quarter earnings results demonstrated the extent that the spat is hitting near-term results.

Sales fell 11% to $5.4 billion but would have been roughly $1 billion higher were it not for the fact that Apple’s contract manufacturers did not pay royalties to Qualcomm related to the sale of Apple iPhones.

Apple is disputing the amounts of royalties and license fees it has to pay Qualcomm, which controls important patents on phones that operate on 3G and 4G wireless networks. At some point Apple will pay what it owes QCOM, but in the near term it is distorting financial results.

Apple is certainly playing hardball, and somewhat surprisingly still holds a special place in consumer hearts and minds.

The second matter surrounds Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ). Management still expects the deal to close this year, but the approval is caught up in review by EU antitrust regulators. The consensus of analysts and observers is that the deal will close, eventually — even this year as management expects.

The NXP Semi deal was announced last October with a purchase price of $38 billion in cash, or just over half of Qualcomm’s current market capitalization of $79 billion. In other words, NXP Semi will have a material impact on reducing Qualcomm’s dependence on mobile phone licenses and semiconductor sales.

Internet of Things

NXP Semi sells chips to a much wider array of industries. These include automotive, wireless networks, industrial, as well as consumer and computer devices and networks. A key reason that NVIDIA’s stock has caught fire is exposure to self-driving cars in the auto space. Increased exposure to the Internet of Things (IoT) excites investors, and NXP Semi offers exposure to chips that help serve IoT networks.

NXP Semi thinks it can grow earnings 15% annually going forward. This would help jump start Qualcomm’s growth prospects, which have been dismal over the past three years. Over this period, annual sales and profit growth are negative. But again, the Apple dispute is masking what would be stronger financial results.

Next Page