3 Restaurant Stocks That Are Headed to Zero

Restaurant stocks have had a rough couple of years. With bankruptcies and declining same store sales figures, it doesn’t appear that this hurt will end any time soon. Investors have many options when looking at restaurant stocks to buy, but should be cautious trying to catch falling knives in this industry. Sometimes early warning signs are overlooked and can cause long-term pain for shareholders.

The first quarter of 2017 saw restaurant same store sales decline 1.6%, marking the fifth consecutive negative quarter. This is a similar downtrend last seen in 2009 and 2010 that hit the industry hard.

The first-quarter miss follows a fourth quarter that saw restaurant same store sales decline 2.6%. Same store sales also fell in the most recent reported month of May with a decline of 1.1%. The last positive month for the overall restaurant industry was February 2016.

Investors have seen restaurant stocks come and go, as several publicly traded companies have declared bankruptcy. While some restaurants that declare bankruptcy survive in the long run, investors often come out on the losing side of things. In September, when Cosi Inc (OTCMKTS: COSIQ ) filed bankruptcy, it marked the eighth restaurant bankruptcy in the last 10 months.

Warning signs like store closures, declining margins, and weak same-store sales can help tell investors which restaurant stocks to sell ahead of time. Here are three restaurant stocks under $5 that could soon head to zero if they can’t turn things around.

