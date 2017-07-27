Thursday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Facebook Inc (FB) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

Tech stocks are leading U.S. stock futures higher this morning, as Wall Street sets its focus on earnings results from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Meanwhile, the economic calendar offers up weekly jobless claims, June readings on advance trade goods, durable goods orders and the Chicago Fed’s national activity index.

With tech leading the way, Nasdaq-100 futures are up 0.71%, with S&P 500 futures lagging with a gain of 0.21% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures bringing up the rear with a gain of 0.11%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Wednesday, with about 17.4 million calls and 13.5 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.65, pushing the 10-day moving average higher to 0.60.

Diving into Wednesday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) drew heavy call volume after the company swung to a surprise second-quarter profit. Elsewhere, Facebook also saw heavy call volume heading into last night’s quarterly earnings report, and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) options traders reluctantly joined the parade of call trading in the wake of blowout Q2 results.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

In the early hours on Wednesday, AMD surged more than 10% after the company posted an 18% jump in second-quarter revenue to $1.22 billion and a surprise profit of 2 cents per share, versus expectations for a breakeven quarter. AMD even boosted its full-year guidance to above Wall Street’s current targets. However, as the day wore on, AMD traders turned toward profit taking and the realization that, due to the fickle nature of the cryptocurrency market, similar results down the road may be hard to come by.

AMD settled with a respectable gain of 4.61%, with the shares dipping back below $15 by the close. Naturally, AMD options traders flooded the shares with calls yesterday, as these typically bullish bets accounted for 67% of the more than 1.4 million contracts traded.

That said, August put/call open interest ratio came in at 0.60 this morning, compared to last week’s reading of 0.44. In short, the recent attention to AMD calls versus the rise in the put/call OI ratio means that traders are closing out call positions and taking profits. Furthermore, if you got into the Aug $14/$15 bull call spread I recommended on July 14, you should have followed suit and closed out your position yesterday morning when the trade hit its maximum return of about 120%.

Next Page