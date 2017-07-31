Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock Is Too Unpredictable Ahead of Earnings

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) have fallen about 5% from the intraday high last Tuesday. That’s enough of a pullback to at least have investors considering P stock ahead of Pandora earnings on Monday after the close.

Although Pandora is down over 27% so far in 2017, it’s up over 35% from its sub-$7 lows made just six weeks ago.

First, The Rally in P Stock

Shares are up big since June because Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) made a $480 million investment in Pandora. In the deal, SIRI now holds about 19% of the outstanding stock and gains three board seats (including chairman). Additionally, at the end of June, CEO Tim Westergren announced his resignation.

In short, there have been several monumental changes at Pandora in just a few weeks. Change can be good, especially in a situation like Pandora. Although it has done a nice job growing revenues over the years, P stock has failed to generate meaningful net income. That’s a no-no in the stock world.

Additionally, companies like Spotify and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) have done a better job on the music front. Despite Apple’s deep pockets, Spotify has done well to fend off Apple and drive substantial user growth. In just 12 months, Spotify grew its paying subscriber numbers 66%, from 30 million to 50 million. Subscribers pay from $5 to $15 a month. The company has more than 100 million paying and free subscribers.

It has almost turned into a two-man battle between Apple and Spotify. That, I believe, is more of a problem for Pandora than its net losses. The company either needs to be profitable or boasting substantial user growth. Both would be great; neither is a disaster.

What This Means for Pandora Earnings

On Monday, analysts expect Pandora to report a loss of 24 cents per share, double its year-over-year losses. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.5% to $368.9 million.

But these expectations aren’t likely to be meaningful to P stock investors. They’ll want to know about subscriber numbers, guidance and ultimately, an update on what the heck is going on. With Sirius now having strong control over Pandora, investors may expect P to drop its paid subscription business.

