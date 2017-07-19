Wednesday’s Vital Data: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures struggling to find significant positive territory, while the Nasdaq is on pace for record highs. Corporate earnings continue to be the major driver for Wall Street, through today’s release of June building permits and housing starts data should provide direction as well.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are flat, S&P 500 futures are up 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures have rallied 0.25%.

On the options front, volume remained below average on Tuesday, with only about 14.5 million calls and 11.9 million puts crossing the tape. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked lower to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average edged higher to 0.63.

Taking a closer look at Tuesday’s options activity, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) saw increased call activity ahead of a strong report on Chinese ecommerce sales for June. Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) launched an Instagram-like service for mobile app customers and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) call options remain popular ahead of tomorrow’s quarterly report.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BABA stock should be in focus once again today, after China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that June ecommerce sales rose 41% year over year to $73 billion. Ecommerce sales in China were also up strong sequentially, compared to May’s 31% gain.

While NBS didn’t break down sales figures, analysts at Nomura said that “communication devices, autos and cosmetics products are the product types with accelerating year-over-year growth in June.”

With Alibaba likely a key factor in China’s strong ecommerce growth, BABA options traders have been quite bullish on the stock lately. Ahead of the report on Tuesday, BABA saw volume rise to more than 289,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 66% of the day’s take. What’s more, the August put/call open interest ratio arrives at 0.45, with calls doubling puts among near-term options.

That said, peak August call OI for BABA still lags the stock, totaling about 58,000 contracts at the in-the-money $140 strike, with another 49,000 calls open at the August $150 strike. Look for these call traders to roll higher as BABA extends its breakout above $150.

