3 Big Bank Stocks With Real Breakout Potential

The financial sector is on the move on Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) rising 0.7% to test the upper end of a long consolidation pattern going all the way back to December. It’s not a great day for bank stocks, but it’s a good one … and it could portend better things ahead.

Source: Shutterstock

The current move represents a nearly 10% gain from the recent lows set in May. But really, bank stocks have been mired in indecision over the past eight months over everything from the health of the U.S. economy, loan activity, the shape of the yield curve, and the success of investment banking activities in this environment.

The reporting of largely solid second-quarter results from the key players in the sector didn’t really move the needle. But now, with investors shying away from big-tech stocks on valuation and sentiment concerns, the big banks could be ready for a lift here. That’s on account of their large market capitalization weighting in the major indices — which are continuing their relentless march higher to incremental new records.

Here are three bank stocks to watch.

