6 Energy Stocks Ready for an Epic Spill

The oil and gas sector is under threat of a breakdown from an epic multi-year trading range, traced all the way back to the early 2016 low, amid ongoing supply side pressure and mounting evidence of tepid demand. The OPEC production cap agreement, first teased way back in February 2016, is slowly breaking down as compliance declines amid a steady increase in output from U.S. shale producers.

Crude oil has been sliding lower throughout August and it is under continuing pressure on Wednesday after the largest inventory draw since September was offset by a big increase in production. U.S. output has hit the highest since July 2015.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ), which is already down nearly 20% from its late 2016 high, is closing in on critical two-year support near $62. A breakdown here would setup a return to its early 2016 lows. The pattern is being mimicked by a number of individual stocks in the industry group. Here are six energy stocks in trouble:

