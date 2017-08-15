Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is a Strong Pullback Buy

Investors who have waited patiently for a better entry point in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock have gotten their chance. AMD stock has been crushed over the past couple of weeks, falling nearly 25% until finally getting a bounce Monday that continued softly on Tuesday.

The impetus for the most recent selloff? The semiconductor reported second-quarter earnings that not only beat on the top and bottom lines, but included a strong outlook.

Doesn’t seem right, does it?

Is Advanced Micro Just a Cryptocurrency Play?

AMD stock closed Friday at $12.23, losing almost 7% last week. Part of that you can hang on the overall market selloff, though shares also were crushed after Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated Advanced Micro Devices at “Underweight” and slashed his price target to $9, representing 26% downside from Friday’s close.

In a bearish note last Tuesday, Curtis ridiculed what he perceives to be bubble of sorts in cryptocurrency prices — Ethereum in particular, which he notes will pressure not only AMD’s revenue once the inevitable burst occurs, but also hurt pricing power and profit margins.

Curtis is not the only bearish analyst warning about cryptocurrency. Citing similar concerns, Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs rated AMD a “Sell” back in June, offering up a $10.60 price target, which represents about 17% downside from current prices.

In both cases, the analysts are essentially betting against Advanced Micro’s own third-quarter and fiscal-year guidance, which may bet too much on cryptocurrency. AMD calls for Q3 revenue to rise 20% to 26% sequentially, which (at the midpoint) calls for $1.5 billion, representing 15% year-over-year growth, versus consensus estimates of $1.39 billion.

In terms of the effect from cryptocurrency, CEO Lisa Su is placing her company’s future solely on something that is unsustainable. At the same time, as with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), she’s not going to dismiss the possibilities, either. On the conference call with analysts following Q2 results, Su responded to a question about her third-quarter guidance with cautious optimism.

“When you look at our typical seasonality, as you said, we tend to be down in Q4. Now, semi-custom [GPU for cryptocurrency mining] is still a large, large piece of our business, and semi-custom will peak in Q3 and it will come down in Q4,” Su said. “I also think that we want to be cognizant of the fact that some of the graphics demand that we see might be temporal.”

In other words, Su understands AMD’s business and is not celebrating cryptocurrency gains to the extent that analysts believe the company’s guidance suggests. In particular to cryptocurrency mining, Su added, “So we’re not counting on that staying through the full year. We’ll see what happens. Frankly, I think we’ll see what happens with the whole mining stuff.”

The Real Reason Behind the Pressure

Investors were looking for confirmation that Advanced Micro Devices could grow into the enormous gains of almost 300% that AMD stock has made over the past year.

