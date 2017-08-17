Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) posted yet another blowout quarter on Thursday morning … and shares are soaring in response. BABA stock is up more than 5% in pre-market trading, and has nearly doubled just since late December.

The question, obviously, is whether Alibaba stock has more room to run after such torrid gains. Bear in mind that BABA has added about $200 billion in market value in just nine months.

Still, fiscal first-quarter earnings out Thursday show why another leg up doesn’t just seem possible … but probable.

An Impressive Q1 From Alibaba

Even for a company with a track record of beating analyst expectations, Alibaba’s first quarter looks good. The headline numbers:

Revenue of $7.4 billion rose 56% year-over-year, growing more than 8 percentage points faster than Street estimates suggested. The top line came to $7.51 billion.

Net income of $2.07 billion was up 96% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS of $1.17 swamped consensus estimates of 94 cents per share, with the figure growing 58% in dollars and 65% in renminbi.

Simply put, the numbers are impressive. And what’s bullish for BABA stock is not just the earnings beat, but how Alibaba drove that beat.

Operating and EBITDA margins both expanded, despite the company’s continuing projection that those margins would narrow as the company entered new fields. Execution and leverage offset that potential pressure.

In the Core Commerce segment, online marketplaces Taobao and Tmall posted strong user and GMV (gross merchandise value) growth. International revenue rose 136% year-over-year, and is on track to reach at $2 billion run rate. Alibaba has even begun targeting the US market.

Alibaba’s cloud business, long a secret weapon for Alibaba stock, cleared the 1 million-customer mark. ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to rise, which both proves consumers’ loyalty to the platform and portends further margin expansion and profit growth. Alibaba’s cloud business remains well behind those of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

But that business, too, is nearing a run rate of $2 billion in annual revenue. And a 96% increase in that revenue year-over-year makes its growth profile look much like Microsoft Azure in recent quarters or Amazon Web Services during its initial ramp.

