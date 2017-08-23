Google Android Oreo: 8 Highlights of the 8.0 Update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched Android Oreo, the 8.0 update for Google devices.

Smartphone users will rejoice in the news of a new update that will make audio and video work better. Here are eight things to know about it:

Among the improvements of Android 8.0 are more options for audio functionality, including the new VolumeShaper class that allows you to fade in and out, cross fade and other audio track transitions.

The AudioFocusRequest class offers automatic ducking to quiet some apps, including music or video running in the background instead of pausing them.

A delayed focus feature ensures that your video will not begin playback until the image has been focused to a proper resolution. This feature applies to only certain apps.

Android 8.0 also has new methods for the MediaPlayer class, which means better playback options to use for audio and video, including better control when seeking a specific frame on your video.

You can also manually select your Bluetooth audio codec, which is a form of communication and compression technology that lets you send audio over the air without Wi-Fi.

Only a number of Pixel and Nexus devices get the update for now, while the rest of users will have to wait until it’s released widely.

Expect almost instant Android updates thanks to Project Troble, a coding initiative added to the new operating system that will ensure your apps and device functionalities are updated faster.

At least 11 partners worked with Google for Android Oreo, including Essential, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera and Motorola.

GOOG stock grew 0.3%, while GOOGL shares surged 0.2% Wednesday.