FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock Is on Breakdown Watch

The recent bearish turnabout has me eyeing potential plays that will profit from continued selling. After an exhaustive survey of my watchlist, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) is one of the best setups on the board. Indeed, while the broad market has been grinding higher, FDX stock has been stumbling.

Don’t let yesterday’s quarter-percent drop in the S&P 500 fool you. Volatility was on the rise, delivering quite the intraday reversal. From high to low, the S&P experienced a 0.8% drop, which qualifies as a massive move these days. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped 10%, confirming the elevated anxiety.

It looked as if buyers were going to run away with prices in early morning trading. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) cleared the $248 resistance level finally departing the range it’s called home for the past two weeks. Then it all fell apart.

By day’s end, the breakout had been soundly rejected. Time will tell if sellers will press their advantage. So far this summer they’ve proven impotent, but perhaps weak seasonality will finally spur them to action.

Trouble in Transports

One area that’s already succumbed to selling pressure is transportation stocks. To chronicle the crumbling let’s turn to the iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (ETF) (BATS: IYT ).

All told, I spot three feathers in the bears’ cap:

First, a failed breakout over $173 from early-July.

Second, a support break that transpired on heavy volume.

Third, a lower pivot high that just formed.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Thus far the 200-day moving average has been able to keep serious sellers at bay, but its days may be numbered. IYT is one banana peel away from falling below this critical moving average.

Throw it all together, and it’s no wonder why the transportation industry boasts some of the better bearish setups on the Street this week.

FDX Stock Charts

The weekly chart of FedEx shares still shows an uptrend. So despite the signs of weakness I’m about to lay out on its daily time frame, the bigger trend remains in the bulls’ hands (hooves?). But remember, weakness always shows up on smaller time frames first. The daily trend always reverses before the weekly.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Before departing the weekly, it’s worth mentioning FDX does have room to fall farther. The next potential support rests at $200, so it’s realistic to see another $7 drop before buyers swoop in.

