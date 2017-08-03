Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is on a Hair Trigger Now

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) is showing signs of life thanks to its latest corporate confession. Fitbit beat earnings expectations on Wednesday night, and announced that its long-awaited smartwatch will debut later this year, in time for the holidays. FIT stock is rocketing higher by 15% on Thursday morning in response.

But are shares still worth the time? Let’s take a look on and off the charts at the latest evidence, then offer up an opinion on how to (or whether to) position yourself in Fitbit shares.

Just when it appeared Wall Street had left FIT stock for dead, the health and fitness technology outfit pulled off a better-than-expected earnings report worthy of a fresh look.

Last night, Fitbit topped analyst sales and earnings forecasts on revenues of $353.3 million and a smaller-than-expected loss of 18 cents per share. Wall Street had expected the company to deliver sales of $339.17 million and bleed 22 cents per share in red ink.

A slightly deeper look at the results showed the company sold 3.4 million of its wearable devices for Q2, up 14% sequentially. The company’s results also were complemented by the Fitbit app holding the top spot for health and fitness downloads on Apple and Android platforms and sales, showing strong repeat purchase demand nearing 40%.

Looking ahead, Fitbit expects to deliver stronger sequential top and bottom-line results for Q3 with an estimated sales range of $380 million-$400 million, and a much narrower loss of 2-5 cents per share.

Part of the optimistic outlook is riding on the company’s first “real” smartwatch launch later this year. CEO James Park assured investors the product will power a stronger second half and further help Fitbit leverage its unique position, brand, community and data over the long haul.

The report and upbeat outlook from Fitbit’s management sounds good on the surface. And the company’s still-healthy playing position does conjure up imagery of FIT stock recapturing its former glory, but in a more sustainable way.

On the other hand, I’d offer out a “not so fast” word of caution to investors.

For one, there’s much less buzz over the wearables market and amid a crowded and competitive field of retail and tech giants like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ). And that 3.4 million units did fall short of analyst estimates.

Not to mention, there’s the stock chart.

