Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Has MUCH More Room to Run

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and, by extension, MSFT stock have been one of the best turnaround stories over the past five years and, in particular, since CEO Satya Nadella took over software giant from then CEO Steve Ballmer.

Source: Shutterstock

Microsoft stock holders have gotten rich from the company’s successful push towards the cloud with its cloud-services product, Azure, which competes strongly with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) market-leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

But with MSFT stock climbing nearly 25% over the past year and 60% in three years, it’s reasonable to ask: How much better can things get?

Is Microsoft’s Cloud Transition Over?

Strong execution and demand for its cloud-based services has helped Microsoft stock outperform the S&P 500 Index on a year-to-date basis. While the company has gained nearly 17% this year, the S&P 500 has risen 9%.

Wall Street loves the fact that Microsoft is no longer tied to the fledgling PC industry as evidenced by the fact that for the first time, in the fourth-quarter Office 365 Commercial revenue outgrew and surpassed revenues from Microsoft’s traditional licensing business.

During the fourth quarter, Microsoft’s Commercial business, which encompasses products such as Office 365 and related cloud services revenue, rose 5% year-over-year. Notably, Office 365 commercial revenue surged 43%, while Office 365 posted a 35% YOY rise in commercial seat growth. The strong cloud performance helped MSFT achieved a 42% YOY rise in fourth-quarter earnings-per-share of $98 cents per share, which not only rose 34% YOY, but also crushed Street estimates by 27 cents.

Fourth-quarter revenues, meanwhile, rose 9% YOY $24.70 billion, topping estimates by more than $400 million. Full-year revenue of $96.66 billion in fiscal 2017 grew 5% YOY. But the main story here for MSFT stock was the fiscal 2017 performance of the commercial cloud business, which ended the year at an annualized rate of $15 billion.

It’s now fair to ask, has Microsoft fully transitioned towards the cloud? And if so, has that transition already fully priced into MSFT stock?

Can MSFT Catch Amazon?

Despite the strong rate of growth Microsoft has demonstrated, the company still trails Amazon’s AWS, which in the second quarter, garnered 41% of the global market for public cloud services, according to Synergy Research Group. This compares to 13% share for Microsoft, while Google subsidiary Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) had a 7% share with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) logging 5%.

While some analysts expect AWS to maintain a healthy growth rate of 25% to 35% over the next five years, Evercore analyst Kirk Materne expects MSFT’s Azure to grow at around 70% to 80% in fiscal year 2018.

“While [Amazon Web Services] remains the clear leader in terms of public cloud computing today, one of the most notable takeaways from our meetings was the improving position of Azure, both as it relates to product maturity and market presence,” Materne said in a recent note to investors, citing new Azure features such as speech recognition and other tools, which he says brings Azure closer to Amazon’s AWS.

