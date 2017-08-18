Could the “New” Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Go Broke?

Let’s assume that the Federal Trade Commission rubber-stamps the revised deal between Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ). What does that mean for RAD stock?

InvestorPlace contributor Ian Bezek sees this is a very good thing for Rite Aid and Rite Aid stock as it severely reduces the company’s debt while allowing it to keep most of its more profitable locations. Addition by subtraction goes the theory.

At the same time, however, there are still naysayers in the investment community that wonder about Rite Aid’s chances of survival even after lowering its debt burden.

“There still is plenty of talk going around on social media about Rite Aid going bankrupt, but this simply doesn’t make sense,” Bezek wrote August 11. “Assuming Rite Aid pays down debt with the $5.5 billion in cash, its remaining Debt/EBITDA ratio would fall to around industry medians — very close to CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).”

RAD Stock and the Odds of Bankruptcy

You don’t have to be a financial genius to know that Rite Aid will have a stronger balance sheet after the sale of 2,186 of its stores than before merger talks with Walgreens. That’s a given. But will it be enough? I’ve gone ahead and done an Altman Z2-Score for Rite Aid before receiving the $5.5 billion in cash from Walgreens. The Altman Z-Score and its various alternatives such as the Z2 are used to evaluate the likelihood of companies going bankrupt.

Altman Z2 Score Before Store Sale

RAD Working Capital 1,969,000,000 Total Assets 11,460,000,000 Retained Earnings -5,300,000,000 EBITDA 957,000,000 Market Cap N/A Total Liabilities 10,900,000,000 Net Sales 32,442,000,000 Book Value 561,000,000 X1 0.17 X2 -0.46 X3 0.08 X4A 0.05 Calculation 0.23

Source: Morningstar.com

In the non-manufacturing version of the Altman Z-Score, any number less than 1.1 suggests a company is at risk of bankruptcy within the next 24 months.

So, Rite Aid did the Walgreens deal to save itself from potential bankruptcy. Now that that arrangement is off the table and the present deal is on it, the clock is ticking.

If RAD doesn’t get the go ahead from the FTC, the likelihood of bankruptcy continues to be high. If it does go through, the Z2-Score will increase from 0.23, and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio will drop by two-thirds from 7.5 to 2.3, making its chances of survival much higher.

