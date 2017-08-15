Why Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Isn’t as Threatened as You Might Think

Much like an M. Night Shyamalan movie, just when you think the legal wrangling between Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is winding down, the story takes a left turn and adds at least another 20 minutes to the film.

The latest chapter in the saga that has kept owners of QCOM stock riveted since January? Qualcomm has fought legal fire with legal fire, convincing the International Trade Commission to at least look into its claims that Apple is illegally using Qualcomm-patented technology.

The argument may or may not have merit. Then again, merit has never been the primary point in these cases. The end-goal is to distract and annoy a rival — or even a partner, in this case — into submission that ultimately leads to some sort of settlement outside of a courtroom.

To that end, Qualcomm has already won.

QCOM: Muddied Legal Waters

To fully appreciate the latest development in the love/hate relationship between Apple and Qualcomm, one has to start at the beginning. That’s January … at least in terms of the litigation warfare aspect of it.

That’s when Apple filed a lawsuit against QCOM claiming it had been overcharging the iPhone maker for its license to use Qualcomm’s technology. In short, Apple says Qualcomm was charging manufacturers a percentage of the retail price of every smartphone it makes rather than a percentage of the cost of the specific pieces of QCOM hardware and software found in the device.

It’s a slightly misleading claim, in that Qualcomm doesn’t actually charge Apple anything. It charges the contracted manufacturers of the iPhone, like Foxconn, and those manufacturers pay Qualcomm. Nevertheless, in that the manufacturers’ costs are ultimately passed along to Apple, it’s in Apple’s best interest to fight the fight.

QCOM disagrees with how Apple characterized the licensing agreement though, explaining its fees are for access to a very large portfolio of patents, and were already agreed upon by Apple’s manufacturers.

The mostly un-touted twist in the story: As long as Apple was only using QCOM-made modems, it would receive rebates from Qualcomm. With the launch of the iPhone 7 last year, however, Apple began putting a modem made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) into the device, thus negating the rebate agreement.

Indeed, it was the cancellation of the rebate check that largely prompted Apple to stop paying Foxconn and its other manufacturing partners the portion of their bill that was getting passed along to Qualcomm.

Of course, QCOM denies the rebate was a rebate of royalties it was receiving. The company calls them payments for cooperating in the development of the chips used in the iPhone.

