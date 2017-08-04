Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Looks Tempting, But It’s Still Trouble

I can understand why investors might be tempted to time the bottom in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ). The revised deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) clearly is a disappointment. Walgreens originally had been willing to pay $9 per share for RAD stock, after all … and it now trades just above $2.

But all hope might not be lost.

The new deal will allow Rite Aid to pay down nearly $5 billion in debt, according to a July presentation. As such, interest expense will come down markedly — and cash flow should increase. Retained stores actually have higher sales than the chain does at the moment. And RAD stock, based on post-sale figures, trades at a marked discount to what Walgreens is paying for the acquired stores.

There’s one key problem, however. Rite Aid’s business is in a steady decline. As cheap as RAD shares might look at the moment, they’ll only get more expensive as earnings decline.

If the current trend doesn’t change, Rite Aid will wind up right back where it started: with too much debt and not enough growth. Until that trend changes, investors should stay away.

Fixing Rite Aid’s Balance Sheet

Fundamentally, there is a bull case to be made for RAD stock.

At the end of the first quarter (ending June 3), Rite Aid had $7.09 billion in net debt. According to the company’s pro forma results presentation, however, some $4.92 billion of the $5.5 billion being received from Walgreens (including a $325 million breakup fee from the original deal) will be used for debt reduction.

That cash seems to fix RAD’s balance sheet — at least for the moment.

At the end of Q1, Rite Aid’s leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) was a whopping (and concerning) 6.8x. That figure, based on pro forma net debt of $2.17 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $743 million, would be under 3x — albeit at the end of Q4. (Rite Aid hasn’t released pro forma numbers for Q1.)

Guidance for the specific debt to be paid back — including the revolving credit facility, two term loans, and two bond issues — suggests something like $230 million in annual interest savings.

That’s obviously a huge number, which provides a material boost to RAD’s cash flow generation. Pro forma figures suggest that the sale would only have cost Rite Aid $394 million in pre-tax profit in fiscal 2017. Interest savings alone are returning more than half of that loss. Rite Aid is significantly de-risked by the deal.

RAD Stock Suddenly Looks Cheap

And near $2, Rite Aid stock suddenly looks reasonably inexpensive. The multiple Walgreens is paying for roughly half of Rite Aid’s stores suggests the market is substantially undervaluing the other half.

Pro forma figures suggest an EV/EBITDA multiple — again, at the end of FY17 — of about 6.25x. But Walgreens is paying likely more than 10x, even excluding the breakup fee. (Rite Aid is projecting $96 million in corporate savings, which implies something like $490 million in store-level profits.) A 10x multiple for the remaining EBITDA would value Rite Aid stock at about $4.50. (Enterprise value in this scenario would be ~$7.4 billion, less net debt of $2.2 billion for a market cap of $5.2 billion. That’s roughly double current levels.)

