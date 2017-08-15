Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Is a Warning to Other Unicorns

Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) missed its window for going public.

Source: Shutterstock

Snapchat opened for trading Aug. 15 at $13.05 per share, half what it opened at in March at its highs, and at that price almost half the analysts following it say it is, at best, a hold. Revenues for the June quarter were more than twice those of the year before, but losses were twice revenues — a loss of $443.09 million, 36 cents per share, on revenue of $181.67 million.

Growth prospects, in the face of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) copying key features and grabbing advertisers through its ad network, do not look good. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management dumped its stake in the company even while it was loading up on other tech issues like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ).

But there is a bigger lesson here.

The Unicorn Overhang for SNAP Stock

Before going public, Snap went through six major funding rounds. Its December 2014 round showed a valuation of $10 billion. That’s not far from today’s value. People who put $1.8 billion on the Series F round, in May 2016, may well be showing losses. Its stated valuation at the time of the IPO was $22.2 billion.

The lesson is that stated valuations are like paper profits. They are not real until you cash out and have the money in your hand. Smart people have lost money in Snapchat.

TechCrunch says there are now 263 unicorn companies, privately held with valuations listed at $1 billion or more, worth $900 billion. The valuations listed for them are guesses, or estimates made by the companies in their last funding round. It’s not real money.

Once the public stock markets roll over, as they have tried to do several times in the last few months, these valuations will be seen for what they are. The Nasdaq market has a total valuation of $7.449 trillion, and another $900 billion thrown on that fire is just going to go up in smoke.

Even a minor pullback, like the 10% retracing the Nasdaq experienced in early 2016, could create panic in the unicorn stable. And the average is now 23% higher than in 2000, right before the dot-com market collapse.

Next Page