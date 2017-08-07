To anyone under 40, all the boo-hooing over the fate of Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD ) must seem pretty silly. The baby boomer will tearfully recall Sears’ stature as the Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) in her youth. Her old man will remember Sears as the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) of his.

To hear Sears is going under — and it is — despite another $200 million credit line from controlling shareholder Eddie Lampert — is like hearing that the water system is going under, that we don’t need those electrical poles, or that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is dead.

Oh, the AT&T you’re thinking of, grandpa? The Bell System? Dead.

Sears Was American Retailing

It is hard to overstate the importance of Sears to the development of America in the 20th century.

The Sears “Wish Book,” as its Christmas catalog was known, brought consumerism to the countryside. The warehousing and sorting facilities it built were vital in developing regional centers like Atlanta. Sears was an early centerpiece of the American suburb, and helped create the American shopping mall.

Sears built demand for the basic infrastructure we take for granted. The U.S. Postal Service trucks delivering hefty Amazon packages today got their start working for Sears. As recently as the 1970s, Sears was a symbol of American corporate strength. The tallest building in this country was built as the Sears Tower.

Sears today has a market capitalization of under $1 billion, but as recently as 2007 that was near $20 billion. As recently as 2004, SHLD was a hot stock, tripling in value in the wake of Lampert’s takeover. Analysts no longer offer earnings estimates — not even a whisper. The two analysts left both have the same recommendation — “sell.”

The problem was that Lampert either didn’t know what he was buying, or didn’t care. He thought he was buying a mainline retailing giant. What he was really buying was infrastructure and systems that were 30 years out of date.

Wal-Mart had already taken Sears’ rural and suburban markets before Lampert combined it with K-Mart, which he already controlled. He thought combining the market shares of a discounter and a retailer would let him challenge the Walton gang.

But he was looking only at the front of the stores, not what was behind them, and this is the important point.

Retailing, the physical act of having someone accept a product and pay money for it, is the end of a long chain of events. Before that exchange happens, the buyer must be convinced they’re getting value and the store’s infrastructure must have delivered it.

Next Page