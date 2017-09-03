3 Earnings Reports That Could Turn Things Upside Down

We’ve been following second-quarter earnings results since late May. Now the seasonal pivot has shifted, with only a few scattered companies left to release their numbers before we transition to the August cycle. That means the next wave of 10-Q filings I’ll be studying over the next few days will reflect mixed signals: four weeks that capture the second quarter that’s already receding in Wall Street’s rear view and nine weeks that hint at what the rest of the market has in store for us in October and beyond.

Source: ©iStock.com/spectrelabs

That said, the second-quarter cycle might be a hard act to beat. All in all the market booked 10.2% richer profit over last summer, which is not only better than the models dared anticipate but objectively bullish even when you cut out all the gaming around expectations, whispers and consensus.

Double-digit growth two quarters in a row is starting to look like a verifiable earnings boom for investors who’ve been starved for decent year-over-year comparisons lately. And with guidance shaping up stronger than average, relatively conservative targets on the current quarter may need to come up fast once the numbers start rolling in.

Next Page