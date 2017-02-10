4 Dow Jones Titans That Are Shooting Higher

U.S. equities are continuing to grind higher on Friday thanks to the resumption of the “Trumpflation” trade spurred by comments from President Trump this week that his tax cut plans would be released within the next few weeks.

Source: Shutterstock

The dynamic got an additional lift by his comments about the U.S. dollar’s valuation, which he thinks is too high.

This resulted in a resumption of the post-election dynamic: Gains by “hard economy” industrial stocks and big bank stocks, bolstered by hopes of higher long-term interest rates.

With stocks pushing to fresh records, here are four blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average names leading the way higher:

Next Page