Profit From This Outrageous Reaction in Facebook Stock

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) has become the stock Wall Street loves to hate. It falls on headlines that, in the past, wouldn’t even budge Mark Zuckerberg & Co. This morning, Facebook stock fell 3% on a headline that Instagram’s founders are leaving the company. I bet most people wouldn’t even know their names yet, here it is affecting FB as if the company had reported another bad quarter. There are many reasons why people leave a company, so therein lies the opportunity.

I was lucky enough to have closed a long position yesterday for a short scalp opportunity. I will reset it on this morning’s dip and make it an early entry into a bullish position into Facebook’s next earnings report.

No, I will not buy the shares at $161 and leave no room for error. Instead, I use Facebook’s options market where I can minimize my out-of-pocket expenses. In this pair trade, the first trade is designed to capture the upside potential in Facebook stock; the second is to finance the bet.

FB earnings will be a binary event as all earnings reports are. Even if we know the company results, we don’t know how investors will react to them. But in the long run, Facebook is a company with more than a billion users engaged on their platform for hours at a time every day.

There is definite potential here since FB stock is not expensive. Shares trade at 22X trailing 12 months price-earnings (P/E) ratio. This is half as expense as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ). It’s even cheaper than Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and FB is a far better earner than Twitter stock.

The stock looks broken, sure, but the company is not. I don’t like how management is totally apologetic about its money-making ability. They are too worried about saving face. But in the end, they do have a responsibility to their shareholders, so FB will strive to make as much money as possible.

I do worry about the extent they are going to strip their content of offensive posts but, in the end, this too shall pass.

Technically, FB stock has support down to $150 per share. But if it’s lost, that could invite more sellers. I don’t anticipate it happening unless the markets, in general, correct as well.

Long term, I expect Facebook to not only survive but to thrive. This is a company that owns many platforms that have close to a billion users as well. In other words, it has too much potential to fail, so I am confident that if I buy Facebook stock I will profit for years to come.

The Upside Potential: Buy FB $180/$185 debit call spread for 95 cents per contract. I need the Facebook stock price to rally past my strikes to profit. To mitigate my out-of-pocket risk, I sell downside risk into proven support.

The Bank: Sell FB Nov $140 put and collect $1.50 to open. If the price stays above my puts, then I am a winner already. Otherwise, I own FB shares at a deep discount from here.

Click here for more of my market thesis and get an ongoing free copy of my weekly newsletters.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him as @racernic on twitter and stocktwits.