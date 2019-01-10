10 Super Bowl Deals to Upgrade Your Big Game Experience

Sunday is the big day, Super Bowl LIII. When the Patriots and Rams duke it out for football supremacy, a massive audience is going to be watching the game from home.

If you’re planning a party, there is still time to snag some Super Bowl deals on a big-screen TV or room-shaking audio system — the key components to making it feel as though you are actually at the game (no offence to the snacks, those are also important).

Many retailers are running Super Bowl sales, but those can change day to day, especially as the weekend approaches. So we’ve put together a list of 10 Super Bowl deals on TVs and sound systems, direct from the manufacturers. You may also be able to find these promotional prices in stores. These 10 deals can save you big money. Money that could be redirected towards that snack budget…

Source: LG

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: LG OLED65B8PUA 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV w/ AI ThinQ

LG is the leader when it comes to OLED TVs and the company is offering some serious Super Bowl TV deals. The sale ends February 2.

The LG OLED65B8PUA is a highly rated premium OLED TV — in fact, it was named the “Best TV Overall” by Consumer Reports in 2018. It offers 4K resolution, a 65-inch panel, bright colors and support for virtually any high dynamic range standard you care to pick, including Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10. It also delivers Dolby Atmos sound. Built-in Google Assistant answers questions like what time the game starts, and can be used to control smart home devices by voice right from the TV remote.

LG has marked down the 65-inch model from $3299.999 to $2299.99 during this promotion, making it an exceptional buy.

Source: LG

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: LG 86UK6570PUB 86-inch 4K HDR Smart TV

LG may be best known for its OLED TVs, but it makes some pretty nice LED models as well. And the company has a great option on sale right now for those who want to really go big for the Super Bowl.

The 86UK6570PUB is a 4K HDR smart TV with a massive 86-inch screen. That’s virtually big enough to qualify as a wall. And right now the discount matches the screen size: with this Super Bowl deal you can spend $2,499.99 instead of $4,499.99! That’s $2k in your pocket, which really helps to justify buying a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on.

Source: Sonos

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: SONOS Playbar

SONOS (NASDAQ: SONO ) has put its popular, wireless home theater sound systems on sale just in time to add it to our list of Super Bowl deals.

The SONOS Playbar, is a popular pick, especially marked down to $599. It offers cinematic sound and enhanced speech (perfect for picking up colorful on-field comments), packing nine drivers in a unit that eliminates speaker cables. It can be placed on a cabinet, or easily wall mounted. Connect an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo smart speaker and you can control the SONOS Playbar by voice.

And if you decide you want to upgrade to 5.1 surround sound, you can add a pair of SONOS wireless speakers and a SONOS wireless subwoofer at any time.

Source: Amazon

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: Amazon Fire TV Recast

Speaking of Amazon, the company currently has a Super Bowl deal on its Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR, at $189.99 with 500GB of storage. This is a great option if you live in a city where HD television broadcasts are available.

Connect the Fire TV recast to an antenna, and you can beam the big game live to a Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device. If you work on Super Bowl Sunday, the Fire TV Recast lets you record the broadcast over the air. You can then watch the big game at your leisure. Unlike cable company DVRs, there’s no monthly rental to pay on Amazon’s, so if you live in a city where over-the-air HD television is available, it’s a pretty good deal.

Source: Amazon

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR — Fire TV Edition

If you’re looking for a new TV on a budget, Amazon has an option worth considering in the Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR — Fire TV Edition, and it’s on sale.

Insignia isn’t the best known TV brand, but the company partnered with Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) for a series of televisions that have Amazon’s Fire TV streaming functionality built-in. This model has a 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HDR support, an Alexa voice remote and Wi-Fi connectivity. At $450 it was already affordably priced, but Amazon currently has it down to $379.99, which is definitely in bargain territory.

Source: Samsung

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: Samsung 65-inch Q6FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV

Samsung is offering discounts of up to 30% off its TVs if you buy before the Super Bowl.

The company is really pushing its QLED TVs — quantum dot panels that promise to deliver color and black levels that compete with OLED — while guaranteeing no risk of screen burn-in. The 65-inch Q6FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV would be a great choice for viewing a football game. It’s big, bright, has 4K resolution and HDR support. Samsung’s Motion Rate 240 feature ensures no blur, making this TV perfect for watching sports.

During this sale, Samsung is knocking $700 of the price tag, making it $1499.99, and if you also buy a Samsung soundbar you can save an additional $200.

Source: Samsung

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: Samsung Q7CN QLED Curved Smart 4K UHD TV

Not everyone has a bunch of people crowded in their rec room to watch the football game. Some people are going to be watching it by themselves. That has advantages, like not having to worry about people double-dipping in the salsa, or having to listen to arguments about whether Brady is the GOAT or not.

A curved TV is a great choice for solo viewing. These sets aren’t the best when people are scattered throughout a room, but for one person sitting front and center, the curve makes for an exceptionally immersive viewing experience. Samsung has its 55-inch Q7CN QLED Curved Smart 4K UHD TV (with a quantum dot panel) on sale for $1399.99 — $600 off the regular price.

Source: Vizio

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65”Class 4K HDR Smart TV

American TV manufacturer VIZIO has some great Super Bowl deals, including the P-Series Quantum 65”Class 4K HDR Smart TV at $1599, which is $500 off.

This high end television uses quantum dot technology along with 192 local dimming zones to achieve spectacular colors and deep blacks that rival OLED. I saw this set side-by-side with a popular OLED TV when it first launched and to tell the truth, I preferred the brilliant color output of the Vizio P-Series. At 2000 nits, it’s also incredibly bright.

Of course it includes the expected features like 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. The “smart” part is VIZIO’s SmartCast OS, with built-in Google Chromecast, and support for voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

Source: Vizio

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: VIZIO 36″ 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos

To enjoy the big game properly, you need big sound. VIZIO has been making a name for itself with some of the most compelling sound bar-based home theater audio systems in the business.

The VIZIO 36″ 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos is discounted by $100 to $399.99 just in time for the Super Bowl. The heart of the system is a 36-inch sound bar with speakers that fire ahead and upward. Add two satellites and the wireless subwoofer and the room will be shaking for every touchdown.

Source: TCL

Super Bowl Deals on TVs and Sound Systems: 65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K Dolby Vision Roku Smart TV

The final TV on this list isn’t actually on sale. But when you can offer an award-winning, high performance, 65-inch 4K HDR TV for under $1,000 then you probably don’t need to use sale prices to move units.

China’s TCL is the fastest growing TV brand in the U.S. The company has been shaking things up by offering the latest technology — including 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and voice control remotes — at bargain prices. This TCL 6-Series TV has a 65-inch LED panel, integrated Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) smart streaming functionality and at $999.99 there’s little wonder it’s so popular.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.