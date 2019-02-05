3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: FCX, COG and MSFT >>> READ MORE
5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: CVS, NVTA and HSIC Earnings

Here are the top stock trades we’re watching for Thursday morning

By Bret Kenwell, InvestorPlace Contributor

The Federal Reserve remains “patient” and the stock market remains up — for now. Investors are looking for a reason to book some profits into possible resistance, but can’t decide if the Fed report is reason enough to do it. Other than that, we have a few top stock trades to watch for Thursday.

CVS Health (CVS)

Despite beating on earnings estimates, shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are lower after management’s less-than-thrilling outlook.

Fortunately, CVS’s charts are relatively straightforward. Sellers line up near $80 and buyers get in line in the low $60s. So far, the low for this year is near $62.50. There’s a bit of trend support nearby as well (blue line) at $63.

However, should $62 give way, We could see that $58 to $60 level CVS stock traded at last April. I’m not a dip-buyer in CVS, but these are the levels for bulls to keep in mind.


Southwest Airlines (LUV)


Higher-than-usual grounding of its fleet is causing concern for investors, who sold Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) lower by 5% on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s lows hit the 50% retracement from Southwest’s 52-week range. In short, it’s not easy to define its trading setup; shares are smack-dab in the middle of its annual range and they have no real trend to speak of. Those looking to buy will need to see it stay over the 200-day moving average. While this level hasn’t played a huge role over the past few years, it did on Wednesday.

Below, it opens the floodgates down to the 50-day moving average, a decline of more than 5.5%. Ultimately, I would rather pass on Southwest unless it gets down toward $50. Near that price, investors show it plenty of “LUV.”


Invintae (NVTA)

Man, did Invintae (NASDAQ:NVTA) blow out the numbers or what? The company’s quarterly results were wildly impressive and Wall Street is rewarding investors on Wednesday, up almost 14% after an already huge rally.

At the beginning of the month, I noted the stock’s breakout over $15 and said it could run to $18 if the bulls maintain momentum. $3.75 per share later and the stock is logging new highs. It’s hard to chase here, but the story is great and if we get a pullback, bulls may consider buying this one.

Will we see a push toward $20 before that happens? Maybe. If so, look for $18 to be support on a pullback. If we pullback first, look for the breakout over $16.75 to $17 to act as support.


Henry Schein (HSIC)

Shares of Henry Schein (NYSE:HSIC) used to be very consistent, but that hasn’t been the case over the last few years. Despite beating earnings estimates on Wednesday, shares fell over 5% on the day.

Down near $57 to $56.50, dip buyers may find the risk/reward attractive. But this one is lagging any sort of momentum or support near current levels. Over $61 — with all three major moving averages near $60.50 — and it looks better. Otherwise, let’s wait for lower.


Baidu (BIDU)

Chinese stocks have been on the move lately and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been coming back to live. Honestly, nibbling right here isn’t a bad setup with investors able to pull the plug on a close below the 50-day moving average.

However, a push over the $175 level could trigger a move to $180. Should BIDU push through this mark, a rally up to $195 could ultimately be in the cards.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, he was long NVTA.

