4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell

U.S. equities are pushing higher on Friday afternoon, but are still on track for a weekly loss as trade tensions continue to weigh on sentiment. The next major milestone is whether President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan next month.

The White House is reportedly considering even more restrictions on exports of high-tech goods to China, as it seems that what started as a bilateral trade spat is turning into a global tech war, with the United States pulling allies such as Japan into its effort to freeze out Huawei.

With no end in sight, investors are bracing for the worst: A long disruption to global supply chains and closed access to Chinese consumers. As a result, a number of large-cap stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are looking vulnerable to a selloff.

Here are four stocks to sell now:

Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Now: United Technologies (UTX)

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE: UTX ) have crossed back below their 50-day moving average, down more than 10% from their early May high, after hitting double-top resistance from the late September levels. Watch for a test of critical support near the 200-day moving average, which would give way to a possible test of the late December lows, which would be worth a further loss of more than 20% from here.

The company is scheduled to next report results on July 23 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.03 per share on revenues of $19.5 billion. When the company last reported on April 23, earnings of $1.91 per share beat estimates by 19 cents per share on a 20.5% rise in revenues.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Shares of heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT ) continue to melt lower, falling further away from their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The result is an ongoing retest of the late December lows, setting up a possible fall to the lower levels plumbed in October. That would be worth a loss of nearly 10% from here as investors brace for a decline in sales into China.

The company is scheduled to next report results on July 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.12 per share on revenues of $14.5 billion. When the company last reported on April 24, earnings of $2.94 beat estimates by eight cents on a 4.7% rise in revenues.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM ) stock, which has been desperate to stay above its 200-day moving average for months, appears to be on the verge of a major breakdown, setting up a filling of the gap from January in what would be worth a loss of nearly 8% from here. In its most recent quarterly call, management reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance, which was disappointing considering a persistent inability to boost revenue growth after years of malaise.

The company is scheduled to next report results on July 17 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.10 per share on revenues of $19.2 billion. When the company last reported on April 16, earnings of $2.25 beat estimates by a penny on a 4.7% decline in revenues.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) finds itself at the epicenter of the U.S.-China standoff, suffering from both critical supply chain ties to China as well as relying on Chinese consumers to provide critical demand growth for its products. Trump’s tariffs to date have left the company largely unscathed, with handsets and laptops unaffected. But the final proposed round, which will raise tariffs on the entirety of products shipped in from China, will directly impact the company’s profitability.

The company is scheduled to next report results on July 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.11 per share on revenues of $53.6 billion. When the company last reported on April 30, earnings of $2.46 beat estimates by 10 cents on a 5.1% decline in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.