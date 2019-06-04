4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure

It’s that time of the year again, when airfares rise, gasoline gets more expensive and Americans descend on travel hotspots for their summer vacations. Whether you’re a beachcomber or a theme park junkie, blue skies and warm air call to us all. But the weird thing is, the stocks of many travel-related companies aren’t playing along.

This comes as a shock given the ebullient attitude on Wall Street these days, as the Federal Reserve does all it can to head off a trade-related economic slump with the promise of more cheap money stimulus. With stocks pushing towards new record highs, many travel stocks simply aren’t playing along.

Here are four names that are coming under pressure and should be sold or trimmed:

Travel Stocks to Sell: Carnival (CCL)

Shares of Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL ) dropped like a stone last week to test their late-December lows. They are still mired below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This continues a downtrend that has been in play since early 2018, when shares topped near the $69-a-share level. This followed the issuance of downside guidance from management driven by “ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds.”

The company will next report results on Sept. 19 before the bell. When it last reported results on June 20, earnings of 66 cents per share beat estimates by five cents on an 11% rise in revenues. Analysts at Barclays recently downgraded the stock and lowered their price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH ) fell back below their 200-day moving average Friday. That completed a six-month topping pattern and risks a return to its late-December low. Such a move would be worth a loss of more than 20% from here.

The company will next report results on Aug. 8 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.31 per share on revenues of $1.6 billion. When the company last reported on May 9, earnings of 83 cents per share beat estimates by 12 cents on an 8.5% rise in revenues.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL ) are falling in sympathy with the guidance downgrade issued by Carnival, with a particular focus on the U.S. government’s travel policy change regarding Cuba. Analysts at Stifel are reportedly defending the stock on this issue, but a break below the 200-day moving average looks likely now.

The company will next report results on Aug. 1 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.46 per share on revenues of $2.8 billion. When the company last reported on May 1, earnings of $1.31 per share beat estimates by 20 cents on a 20.3% rise in revenues.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ) are once again moving below their 50-day moving average, setting up another retest of the lows set in late March and again in late May. Shares are already down more than 22% from the highs set in late 2017 and look vulnerable to a move back to the December low near $44. Shares have been under pressure as a result of the grounding of Boeing’s (NYSE: BA ) 737 MAX aircraft.

The company will next report results on July 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.35 per share on revenues of nearly $6 billion. When the company last reported on April 25, earnings of 70 cents per share beat estimates by eight cents on a 4.1% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not have a position in any of the aforementioned securities.