4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick  

While the broad U.S. equity market is pushing confidently to new all-time highs, healthcare stocks are lagging badly. The entire sector has come under pressure after President Donald Trump’s effort to lower drug prices high a legal roadblock when a judge blocked a new requirement to list prices in commercials. The Trump Administration also reversed its plan to curb drug rebates for government healthcare plans.

The pressure isn’t slowing down, with the Health Care Select SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLV ) cutting down out of a multi-week consolidation range to put an end to a three-month uptrend. This also marks a turnaround at resistance from the early December highs and sets up a decline back to the mid-April lows.

A number of big players in the sector are lagging badly. Here are four healthcare stocks to sell now:

Healthcare Stocks to Sell: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) are dropping hard, down more than 4% on Friday as I write this and returning to lows not seen since early June. The move cuts below the stock’s 200-day moving average and marks an inability to challenge the prior highs from back in December. The company continues to be dogged by legal risks related to baby powder asbestos claims.

The company will next report results on July 16 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.42 per share on revenues of $20.4 billion. When the company last reported on April 16, earnings of $2.10 beat estimates by six cents on a 0.1% rise in revenues.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ) shares have fallen below their 20-day moving average for the first time since late May in what looks like the latest pullback within a secular uptrend that has been in play since 2016. Barclays analysts recently highlighted the company’s impressive 7.1% organic revenue growth rate but noted very high investor expectations. Some profit taking should be expected.

The company will next report results on July 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 80 cents per share on revenues of $8 billion. When the company last reported on April 17, earnings of 63 cents per share beat estimates by a penny on a 2% rise in revenues.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG ) are threatening to fall back below their 200-day moving average after struggling to reclaim that level after a nasty 22% decline from its mid-April high. This marks a continuation of a sideways range going back to the summer of 2018. The company is a maker of robotic surgical systems.

The company will next report results on July 18 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.87 per share on revenues of just over $1 billion. When the company last reported on April 18, earnings of $2.61 missed estimates by nine cents on a 14.9% rise in revenues.

Illumnia (ILMN)

Shares of Illumnia (NASDAQ: ILMN ), which provides sequencing solutions for genetic analysis, is suffering a decline of more than 16% in mid-day trading after management guided second-quarter revenues below consensus estimates. Sales growth was impacted by lower than expected contributions from genomics initiatives. Shares were downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from buy to sell. Earlier this week, the stock hit an all-time high.

ISRG stock will next report results on July 29 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.42 per share on revenues of $885.6 million. When the company last reported on April 25, earnings of $2.56 beat estimates by 30 cents per share on an 8.2% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.