Even with the Threat of Volatility, AT&T Stock Still Is a Keeper

Today I’d like to discuss the short- and long-term outlook for the stock price of AT&T (NYSE: T ), the multinational conglomerate which has an impressive portfolio and diversified revenue stream. Mostly I’d like to consider whether investors should expect AT&T stock to continue its recent trend higher?

Although I believe AT&T stock belongs in a long-term income-generating portfolio, I expect market volatility to continue in July, especially given the fact that many companies will be releasing quarterly earnings.

Therefore, we can expect price choppiness in AT&T stock, too. With the shares up over 5% since early June, any profit-taking in the coming weeks would be a sign to investors to consider buying into the shares.

With that said, let’s take a deeper look into what makes T stock a good long-term investment

AT&T Stock Is Getting Ready to Report Earnings

AT&T is expected to report earnings on July 24. In this upcoming quarterly report, Wall Street is likely to pay attention to how the balance sheet has developed over the past three months.

With a market capitalization of $230 billion, the Dallas-based group breaks down revenue into six main segments.

Mobility (includes wireless subscribers)

Entertainment Group (includes DirecTV and U-Verse customers)

Business Wireless (provides services to companies and the government)

Latin America (includes Latin American and Mexican operations)

Warner Media (includes HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.)

Xandr (handles all advertising business)

AT&T’s domestic wireless business is neck and neck with Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ ) for market share. Our readers will be familiar with the fact that Mobility is by far the most important business for AT&T.

Mobility business is both stable and big, leading to $17.6 billion revenue in Q1 2019 results. Analysts expect the group to continue to generate robust revenue from AT&T’s Mobility business while expanding well into Entertainment and Warner Media.

In June 2018, a federal court approved the merger of AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner — a deal that has turned T stock a media giant and “content king.” HBO is one of Time Warner’s assets that AT&T shareholders now own, too. This entertainment network has an enviable library of many shows that generate consistent revenues.

This merger has been weighing on AT&T since early 2018; however, the rest of 2019 should see the question marks slowly disappear and the stock should begin to gain back its footing. In other words, investors have been shy to invest in AT&T shares for some time now, but the company’s long-term plans are likely to reward patient shareholders well.

As internet-based communication becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, I find AT&T shares well-positioned to benefit from various commercial opportunities that would eventually benefit the share price.

AT&T Stock Has Strong 5G Prospects

Over the past few years, T stock has lagged behind the broader market. Yet, the company has a strong brand and wireless infrastructure — two factors that are likely to make it a dominant player in the 5G sphere.

As we enter the latter part of 2019, we can easily say this decade has witnessed the growth and mass adoption of smart mobile devices. 5G stands for the fifth generation of wireless networks, heralding a new standard for mobile telecommunications that will be significantly faster than 4G, which had started coming out almost a decade ago. It is expected that 5G will be faster up to 100 times than the speed of 4G networks.

Therefore. the new 5G technology will boost productivity and growth significantly. 5G will also be at the center of the infrastructure for building smart cities. Coupled with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 12x, T stock deserves further due diligence in the tech world that is getting ready for 5G dominance. Since December 2018, AT&T has been launching its own 5G network in more than a dozen U.S. cities.

The group is the second major telecommunications provider to do so after Verizon. The first wave of 5G cities includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, San Antonio, and Waco, Texas. The 5G wireless network boom is just getting started. This is why now may an appropriate time to consider T stock.

AT&T’s Improving Balance Sheet

Most long-term investors do not want to be constantly thinking about the fundamental strength of the stocks in their portfolios. AT&T’s balance sheet has been improving in recent quarters — another reason why I am interested in T shares long-term.

The improving fundamentals are possibly why AT&T stock price has gone up over the past few weeks even though the company posted a subdued quarterly report in April.

The company’s key Mobility wireless segment generated revenue of $17.57 million, up 1.2% year-over-year. And the company achieved 80,000 postpaid phone net adds vs. 49,000 postpaid net adds in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street welcomed the news that the mobility segment has increased revenue.