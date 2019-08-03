3 Recent IPO Stock Pullbacks Worth Watching

Does stock market volatility have you ready to toss in the towel? My advice is use it to your advantage with IPO stocks Pinterest (NYSE: PINS ), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) and Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK ), where growth has quickly met up with value on the price chart. Let me explain.

It’s hard to keep up with the broader market’s day-to-day gyrations. Wall Street swings from triumphant cheers to worrisome jeers and vice versa. From weak global economic data spooking investors to applause for the delay on levying tariffs on certain Chinese goods, it’s hard to keep up with the headlines.

More importantly, please don’t forget the names Pinterest, Beyond Meat and Luckin Coffee. One of these stocks could be the next Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) or even Starbuck’s (NASDAQ: SBUX ). Bottom line, in today’s wild trading environment these three recent IPO stocks are providing investors the opportunity to buy into big-time growth potential at advantageous prices.

IPO Stock to Buy No. 1: Pinterest (PINS)

PINS stock is the first of our recent IPO stocks to buy. The super popular web-based visual discovery platform blasted past earnings views and collectively caught investors’ eyes as shares exploded higher by nearly 19% in early August.

Technically, just over two weeks after reporting and with lots of market turbulence in between, PINS stock has pulled back approximately by 10% from a classic cup-with-handle pattern breakout attempt. This came after scoring fresh all-time highs.

It’s easy to blame overall market action for the first failure in this IPO stock. Ultimately, it hasn’t been a great environment for buying breakouts. But with PINS stock still holding its own technically, there’s reason to believe a second attempt will pay investors handsomely.

PINS Stock Trade

The recommendation for PINS stock is to put shares on the radar for buying on a breakout above $35.30. That’s only likely to occur if the major averages can rally for more than a day and begin to show more convincing signs of bottoming.

A second approach for this IPO stock is to buy shares on weakness. I’d recommend looking for a daily chart pivot low to form. Then buy PINS stock on confirmation of a bottom. In order to keep this purchase technically constructive, I’d also make sure the PINS stock price consolidation continues to hold near $31 a share.

IPO Stock to Buy No. 2: Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat is the second of our recent IPO stocks to watch. The alternative, plant-based meats company served up a sizzling, but not “meaty” enough, earnings report a couple weeks ago and word of a below-the-market secondary priced at $160 a share. The combination of reports didn’t sit well with Wall Street.

Technically, investors immediately punished shares, quickly dismantling BYND stock’s uptrend line in free-fall-style price action. Subsequent pressure now has this first-to-market innovator testing its 50% Fibonacci level for support.

BYND Stock Trade

When will the selling pressure in this IPO stock abate? It’s hard to know. But given that BYND stock is now well beneath the secondary pricing and testing a key retracement level, this deep pullback is worth monitoring for a bottom to emerge.

My advice is for investors to wait for a weekly reversal candlestick to be confirmed before entering into a long position. With this strategy, bulls will give up some immediate profit in this highly volatile IPO stock. More importantly, the approach should allow investors to buy growth at a discount and avoid being grilled for entering too quickly.

IPO Stock to Buy No. 3: Luckin (LK)

Luckin Coffee is the last of our IPO stocks that’s setting up to buy. I’ll credit InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango for alerting me to this China-based upstart and its promising path to substantial longer-term returns for investors.

It’s true, Luckin Coffee does have its work cut out for it. The company is competing against the aforementioned coffee powerhouse Starbucks, which has already successfully penetrated this massive overseas market. But still, the opportunity is there. And as Luke notes, with a solid technology-based focus and an eye-popping sales growth runway that’s affirming this IPO stock’s toehold is working, LK stock is one to pick up on weakness.

LK Stock Trade

LK stock is testing its 50% and 62% Fibonacci levels and its lower Bollinger Band. Shares are also oversold based on the position of its stochastics indicator. However, this week’s earnings-driven breakdown of trend support shouldn’t be entirely dismissed. It could be a slippery path to retest this IPO stock’s all-time-low near $14 a share. Anything is possible.

My recommendation on LK stock is to wait for a daily chart bottoming candle to be confirmed if shares can maintain a bid above $18.75. This allows for a modest bit of wiggle room beneath the 62% level. That also respects exiting the position on a more convincing failure of this key technical support in anticipation of a more durable purchase at deeper and well-chilled levels of investor anxiety.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management currently own positions in Pinterest (PINS) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.