5 Large-Cap Stocks With Trouble on the Charts

After weeks of bliss, everything seems to be going wrong all at once for Wall Street on Monday. Not only are people feeling emotional after two tragic mass shooting over the weekend, but the U.S.-China trade spat seems to be devolving into a worst-case scenario.

After President Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all remaining Chinese imports, Beijing responded by allowing its currency to collapse against the dollar (boosting its export competitiveness) while also threatening to stop buying U.S. farm exports. Let’s also not forget that last week’s eagerly awaited rate cut from the Federal Reserve fell flat after chairman Jerome Powell suggested it wasn’t the start of a prolonged easing cycle.

As a result, a number of widely held large-cap stocks are cratering badly. Here are five that look like they’re heading for trouble.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares are threatening to fall back below their 200-day moving average in what would likely presage a drop back to its January-March trading range. Such a move would be worth a loss of roughly 10% from here. It also marks a scary looking double-top pattern that connects to the high set last September near the $2,000 level.

The large-cap stock will next report results on October 24 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $4.75 per share on revenues of $68.7 billion. When the company last reported on July 25, earnings of $5.22 missed estimates by 41 cents on a 19.9% rise in revenues.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are breaking down below their 50-day moving average, breaking down away from a triple-top resistance pattern going back to October associated with a series of lower highs. While hype is building for the release of refreshed iPhone handsets later this year, the company is vulnerable not only to a backlash against American consumers in China but import tariffs on its products coming into the United States from its suppliers in China.

The large-cap stock — often the largest cap stock — will next report results on October 31 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $62.7 billion. When the company last reported on July 30, earnings of $2.18 per share beat estimates by eight cents on a 1% rise in in revenues.

General Electric (GE)

Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE ) are falling away from a tight seven-month consolidation range and look set for a violation of their 200-day moving average. The company, which remains in turnaround mode, has seen its shares lose roughly two-thirds of their value since late 2016 as management changes have given way to doubts about what the future holds.

The company will next report results on October 30 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 14 cents per share on revenues of $29.2 billion. When the company last reported on July 31, earnings of 17 cents per share beat estimates by five cents on a 1.1% decline in revenues.

Alibaba (BABA)

Shares of Chinese internet retail giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) are collapsing below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, threatening to fall down to test its June lows. An extension would result in a decline back to its January low for a loss of more than 16% from here. This caps a long sideways range going back to late 2017 when the U.S.-China trade war first started to heat up.

The company will next report results on August 15 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.02 per share on revenues of $111.5 billion. When the company last reported on May 15, earnings of $8.57 beat estimates by $2.07 on a 51% rise in revenues.

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) shares are threatening to fall further below their year-to-date consolidation range after a failed attempt to climb back up and over its 200-day moving average. This caps a sideways consolidation range going back to early 2018 and sets the stage for a test of the late December lows near $230 — a move that would be worth a loss of roughly 30% from here.

The company will next report results on October 15 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $5.3 billion. When the company last reported on July 17, earnings of 60 cents per share beat estimates by five cents on a 26% rise in revenues.

