Analysts Love Roku Stock, Too … But Not This Much

Credit has to be given where it’s due. Though no longer a new name or concept, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) has continued capture the hearts and minds of investors. The ROKU stock price is up an impressive 380% so far this year, renewing its rally a couple of different times when it looked like it was ready to roll over.

Warnings have to be given where they’re merited too, however. As unstoppable as ROKU seems to be right now, each step forward step is another step toward a major peak. Nothing lasts forever.

And, unlike last quarter’s report, it’s unlikely strong numbers will catch the market — and analysts — off their guard again. That surprise has been the key to the gains ROKU has reaped since unveiling its Q2 numbers in early August.

Overpriced Even by ‘Story Stock’ Standards

Yes, it’s curmudgeon-like to not be enamored by the newest and greatest technologies, regardless of the underlying valuation of the stocks behind that tech.

And, truth be told, betting on stories rather than profits hasn’t been a bad strategy of late.

Case in point: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) is up nearly 50% so far this year, even with the recent stumble. That’s despite a jaw-dropping price-to-sales ratio of 20.5. The S&P 500 index’s current price-to-sales multiple is 2.15, and is usually lower than that.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) is another outrageously overpriced name that’s rallied anyway. Despite a price that’s nearly 35 times its trailing per-share revenue and more than 400 times next year’s expected earnings, SHOP stock has managed a 185% gain since the end of 2018.

Roku stock is measurably different than Shopify stock though, and remarkably different than Twilio shares. Bucking the norm, analysts haven’t even come close to pushing their consensus targets higher, closer to levels that better mirror the continually rising ROKU stock price.

It’s a subtle clue worth noting.

Analysts Unconvinced About Roku

The graphic below tells the tale. In May, the price of Roku shares blew past the consensus target. The former is marked by a solid gold line, and the latter is plotted with a yellow dashed line. Somewhat out of necessity, analysts budged then, but not much. As of mid-June, the average target price grew to near $79, yet was still well under the stock’s then-current price of $96.



The pros were forced again to boost their consensus in August, following a surprising blowout quarterly report that catapulted ROKU shares higher to the tune of 20% in one day. Shares are up another 22% in the meantime. The analyst community once again upped their consensus, but once again left it well short of the stock’s actual price.

In most cases, the consensus target would be somewhere above the stock’s present price. In this case, ROKU shares are now 24% above the consensus of just a little less than $120 per share.

That’s a lot. Even the highest target for Roku shares is only $155, just above where shares are currently trading.

One could argue that if analysts underestimated Roku’s results for the quarter ending in June, they’re prone to have done so again for the three-month stretch that will come to a close in September. That’s a wobbly argument though. The analyst community usually learns lessons from its past mistakes. That’s particularly true when the stock in question is a well-watched name like Roku.

Bottom Line for ROKU Stock

Never say never, of course. The market was made to dish out the occasional surprise, and set up unlikely outcomes. It’s certainly possible ROKU stock could continue to defy the odds, and analyst expectations.

That’s a dangerous game to play though. Nothing lasts forever. Just ask General Electric (NYSE: GE ).

The trick — and challenge — is identifying when and where the masses will finally change their mind. It’s apt to be a relatively small crowd doing most of the heavy lifting here. Though they lack large numbers, what they lack in size they make up for in tenacity and a willingness to verbally support continued buying of Roku shares.

In other words, you’d have to watch Roku stock every day if you want to pinpoint the turning point. It’s on the radar though, to be sure.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can learn more about him at his website jamesbrumley.com, or follow him on Twitter, at @jbrumley.