Cybersecurity Stocks: Why Companies ‘Crash Test’ Their Technology

How do you make sure a car is really safe to drive? You crash it. That sounds a little crazy, but it makes perfect sense. There’s really no better way to see how effective the seatbelt, airbags and any other safety feature is than to simulate the crash. And because these test crashes are used with dummies, you don’t have to worry about anyone getting hurt. So, no harm, no foul.

Source: Shutterstock

Aside from testing how good the current safety features are, this kind of testing helps scientists identify the dangers they’ve missed. And that has led to new and more effective safety features on every vehicle on the road today.

Let me use NASCAR as an example. When you’ve got somewhere between 30 and 40 race cars doing laps at over 100 mph, a pileup is almost unavoidable. So, the safety of the driver, pit crew and fans are of the utmost importance.

So, NASCAR crash tests to not only make sure the safety features work, but to find new ways to protect everyone involved. In fact, they even test their courses days before the race. And NASCAR (and the drivers) are not afraid of crashing the cars, either. Just take a look at the picture below.

Source: Autoweek

It’s a smart idea that has helped the races become much safer for drivers over the years since NASCAR first revved its engines in 1947.

Now, companies are “crash testing” their own products and platforms to protect them from cyberhackers. Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT ) invited folks to try to hack their Azure Security Lab; Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced that it is going to give security researchers “special” iPhones to find weaknesses; and now the military is doing the same.

Crash Testing Cybersecurity

Recently, the military gave seven hackers physical access to its F-15 military fighter jet. And after just two days, they found enough holes in the wall to shut down the Trusted Aircraft Download Station, which “collects reams of data from video cameras and sensors while the jet is in flight.”

Source: Defenseworld.net

Even worse, the hackers found bugs they had flagged during a similar test back in November, which the Air Force had tried to fix, but, clearly, it failed.

Will Roper, the Air Force’s top acquisition official, believes it’s due to putting cybersecurity on the backburner for so long.

When speaking with the Washington Post, he stated that “There are millions of lines of code that are in all of our aircraft and if there’s one of them that’s flawed, then a country that can’t build a fighter to shoot down that aircraft might take it out with just a few keystrokes.”

This is a great example of why cybersecurity is so important. Technology, whether it be in the cloud or on a plane, becomes a cybercriminal’s playpen when it is not adequately secured.

With cyberattacks expected to increase, companies are preparing for battle by spending more money on cybersecurity to keep them at bay. Globally, Gartner expects security spending to be more than $124 billion in 2019. That number is set to about double to $248 billion by 2023.

For investors, this means incredible tailwinds on the legal side of the table. And I believe I’ve found the company to lead the charge. It’s seen strong demand, a double-digit year-over-year increase in revenue and more than a 40% increase in annual earnings growth. And that’s why I recommended it in my Growth Investor newsletter.

In fact, it soared on its most-recent earnings results. And thanks to its strong underlying fundamentals and growth in the booming cybersecurity industry, I don’t expect this stock to run out of fuel any time soon.

Louis Navellier is a renowned growth investor. He is the editor of four investing newsletters: Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, Accelerated Profits and Platinum Growth.