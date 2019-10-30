Amazon Stock Needs Long-Term Rally to Revisit $2,000 Share Price

When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) reported third-quarter earnings on Oct. 24 after market close, investors realized that the group’s push for faster delivery may be hurting AMZN stock’s profits. In after-hours trading, Amazon shares fell over 6%. The following day was a whirlwind one for AMZN shareholders as the stock opened the day at $1,697.55 a share, but then had a stellar comeback to close the week at $1,761.33.

Source: Ioan Panaite / Shutterstock.com

Now, Wall Street is wondering if the Amazon share price may soon go over $2,000, a level it reached twice in 2018. I expect AMZN to stay rangebound in the near future. Thus, Amazon stock is not likely to regain its $1 trillion market capitalization any time soon. Here is why.

Amazon Stock’s Q3 Earnings

According to recent research by Blake Garner of Central Michigan University, “Amazon has managed to conquer markets globally to become the leading online retailer dominating e-commerce.”

Yet, when Amazon reported its Q3 earnings on Oct. 24, investor were not thrilled. Management said that the quarterly profit fell 26% year-over-year, missing analyst expectations. It also marked the first quarterly profit drop since 2017. Earnings per share also dropped 26% to $4.23 — and analysts had expected $4.62 a share.

The group’s quarterly net sales came at $70 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Amazon’s sales comes from six main segments:

Online stores

Physical stores

Third-party sellers

Subscriptions such as Amazon Prime

Amazon Web Services

Other, such as credit card agreements and advertising

Within the past six months, management has started an ambitious attempt to cut delivery time to one day for Prime subscribers. This move has become a double-edged sword. Amazon customers have responded well and retail sales have increased across the board.

Yet the push is costing the company about $1.5 billion, or almost double the amount previously anticipated. Amazon has had to hire more workers at warehouses as well as expand its shipping and logistics network. The increased cost put considerable pressure on profit levels.

Growth May Slow

Amazon stock’s fourth-quarter operating income guidance also came in lower than what Wall Street had been expecting.

Going forward, Amazon expects its investments to increase, another factor that will negatively affect its bottom line — and potentially Amazon stock in the near future. The company is expected to continue to invest heavily in its advertising business, Prime video, international growth, shipping and logistics.

Although these investments will eventually propel Amazon to its next phase of growth, it might take several quarters for the owners of AMZN stock to see a substantial increase in the Amazon stock price. In other words, Amazon shareholders may have to curb their expectation of almost endless growth and eventual retail dominance.

Over the past few years, the revenue and operating profits of AWS have grown extremely quickly. In Q3, AWS’s revenue increased 35% year-over-year to $9 billion.

However, its mouth-watering operating margins have also attracted intense competition from Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Azure, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Cloud and as well as Alibaba’s (NYSE: BABA ) cloud operations. For example, Microsoft has just won the lucrative 10-year, $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract, beating out Amazon. Investors can expect the battle in cloud services to get fiercer.