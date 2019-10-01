The Secret to Success Is Realizing You Can Choose the Life You Want

It was one of the most valuable takeaways from last week’s summit…

Last week, more than 300 subscribers and more than a dozen Legacy analysts gathered for the second annual Legacy Investment Summit.

We spent two days together in the luxury Aviara Hotel in Carlsbad, California.

And we explored dozens of counter-consensus wealth-building ideas and opportunities – including three ways to protect your wealth in the age of financial repression… why your kids may never go to another professional sporting event (and what it means for your pocketbook)… and the sci-fi technologies of tomorrow that are becoming a reality today.

I (Chris) will have more for you at the end of today’s dispatch on some of the specific investment opportunities we discussed in Carlsbad.

First, I want to share with you what I thought was the most important insight of the two-day event.

It wasn’t about a specific wealth-building opportunity…

Instead, it was a life lesson that I hope you internalize.

Because it will allow you to unlock massive personal potential over the course of your life. It will also help you attain any reasonable wealth-building goal you set your mind to.

It was an insight Teeka Tiwari shared ahead of his opening presentation. As he told the folks who made the trip to be with us in Carlsbad…

This idea that the life you will lead is predetermined by the life you led is completely untrue. Who you were as a child… or even what happened to you five minutes ago… doesn’t have to have any impact on who you are tomorrow… or a year from now. You can choose the life you want. We have little control over thoughts that go on in our heads. And often, we have little control over the events that happen to us in our lives. But we have 100% control over our actions.

That gives you huge power. Because when we take the right actions… the right results follow.

Teeka is living proof…

He grew up in the foster care system in Britain. But he dreamed big. And he took concrete steps to make those dreams come true.

Teeka moved to New York. And after jobs washing cars and flipping burgers, he talked his way into an entry-level job on Wall Street.

And he rose to the top – fast. At the age of 20, he became the youngest vice president at storied Wall Street firm Shearson Lehman.

On Wall Street, Teeka made millions of dollars for himself and for his clients. And since joining Legacy Research, he’s given paid-up Palm Beach Letter and Palm Beach Confidential subscribers the chance to make life-changing gains.

For instance, his top open recommendation in the Palm Beach Confidential model portfolio is up 5,756% in just two years. And the top three open recommendations in The Palm Beach Letter model portfolio are up 659%… 1,815%… and 1,830%.

He achieved all that by first believing it was possible… and then acting to make it happen. It’s part of why Teeka has one of the most loyal followings in our industry. He’s always reminding his readers that if he can do it, so can they.

And judging by the throng of admirers that followed Teeka around in Carlsbad… it’s a message that has resonated.

Another big hit in Carlsbad was Jason Bodner…

Jason heads up our Palm Beach Trader advisory. And as I covered last week in these pages, he had some of the best-performing picks from last year’s summit.

Last year, Jason recommended five stocks from the podium – Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD ), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ), Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC ), Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD ), and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN ).

Since then, the average gain is 21%. And the top performer is up 58%. That compares with a 7% gain since then for the S&P 500.

If you know Jason, that outperformance comes as no surprise…

I caught up with Jason for lunch ahead of the event in Carlsbad. We talked about his time on Wall Street… and the unique insights that gave him into what moves stock prices.

Jason spent nearly two decades on Wall Street. He rose to partner level at Cantor Fitzgerald. And he was one of a few individuals on Wall Street authorized to execute multibillion-dollar trades.

And since going solo, he’s created a proprietary trading system. It detects when an unusually large amount of Wall Street money is headed into a particular stock… and shows Jason and his readers how to ride that momentum for profits.

Jason’s system scans nearly 5,500 stocks every day…

It then uses 80 complex algorithms to rank them for strength across 29 factors.

Then, it detects when deep-pocketed investors start buying the strongest stocks by the truckload.

But what’s most important to grasp about Jason’s system is that it works.

You see, Jason was so keen to prove his system worked, he got a team of Ivy League researchers and quantitative analysts from Cornell and Columbia to study it over three decades.

Their study included seven years of live trade data and 22 years of backtested data.

Here’s what the researchers discovered…

According to the published findings from this team, Jason’s system identified the No. 1 stock on the S&P 500 almost every year (including the past six years in a row).

It was also able to pinpoint 968 opportunities that could have made you between 10-to-1 and 70-to-1 on your money.

And it beat some of the world’s greatest investors – including Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn, and Ray Dalio.

In short, it was breathtakingly effective.

But we know many of our readers are still skeptical…

And we approve. Anyone who claims to have a trading system that good deserves to have his claims challenged.

That’s why, this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, Jason is pulling back the curtain on his system… and putting it to the ultimate test.

He invited a panel of outside experts – including the former head of Bloomberg Tradebook… a $2.5 billion asset manager Forbes called the “King of the Quants”… and a Master of Data Science from New York University who’s traded hundreds of billions of dollars for BNP Paribas and JPMorgan.

They’re going to dissect Jason’s system under real-world conditions… on camera… from a studio in New York City.

And they’re going to prove to any skeptics, beyond a doubt, that Jason’s edge is real.

Wednesday’s broadcast is also a chance to get Jason’s top picks…

In my view, just getting to hear from the panel of experts Jason has assembled will make the event worth your while.

These guys are all heavy hitters with a ton of experience and credibility as experts on systems like Jason’s.

But if you’re looking for more than that, we’ve got you covered.

On Wednesday, Jason will also use his system to identify the No. 1 stock in five of the top investing themes on our radar at Legacy – 5G, tech, gold, crypto, and legal cannabis.

So don’t wait. Reserve your spot for Jason’s special NYC broadcast right here.

Regards,

Chris Lowe

September 30, 2019

Dublin, Ireland