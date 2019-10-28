Would a Sam’s Club Spinoff Boost Walmart Stock?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) announced Oct. 10 that Greg Foran, the current CEO of the company’s U.S. business, was leaving for another opportunity. Stepping into Foran’s shoes is current Sam’s Club CEO John Furner. WMT stock price didn’t move much in the wake of the news.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The management shuffle provides the perfect opportunity for Walmart to consider adopting a new strategy. By spinning off Sams Club, WMT’s members-only warehouse club, WMT CEO Doug McMillon would be doing Sam’s Club and the owners of Walmart stock a big favor.

Who’s Going to Run Sam’s Club?

In a press release, Walmart said it would appoint a new CEO of Sam’s Club at a later date. The company may not have an obvious candidate for the role. As a result, it’s very possible that Walmart could fill the position with an outside candidate.

In the meantime, I’ll evaluate potential quality candidates for the role who are currently working for WMT. There are a number of executives working for Sam’s Club who could get the job done.

Executive Vice President Megan Crozier began her career with Walmart as an engineer at the company’s grocery distribution center in Tampa. She became a buyer in 2005. Today she’s Chief Merchant of Sam’s Club, a role she started in September.

While it’s always nice to see a female CEO, she might need more time in her current job before taking the helm.

Dacona Smith is currently Sam’s Club Executive Vice President and COO. Smith is a 28-year Walmart veteran, rising up the ranks from an hourly sales associate to his current position. He was promoted to his current role in March.

I’m rooting for Smith, who’s a member of a minority group. However, he, too, has been in his current role for a short period and likely needs to grow a bit more before being ready for the CEO position.

Given Walmart’s focus on e-commerce, it’s possible that SamsClub.com CEO Jamie Iannone could be a candidate. Iannone’s been in his current role since 2014. With a background in technology, he might not have the retail chops of someone like Smith, whose “boots on the ground” retail background, like Furner’s, is ideal for the retail industry.

There’s a ton of possible candidates outside Walmart. The obvious choice would be to poach one of the top people at Costco (NASDAQ: COST ). Beyond that, your guess is as good as mine.

Why Would a Spinoff Be Positive for WMT Stock?

I’m not the first person to suggest that spinning off Sams Club would be positive for Walmart stock. However, the lack of an obvious candidate for the vacant CEO position and the fact that Walmart’s got its hands full with its e-commerce push suggest that now is a good time for a spinoff.

Yahoo Finance editor-at-large Brian Sozzi, who’s covered retail as both a journalist and research analyst over the years, discussed the turnaround of Sam’s Club in February with John Furner, who was serving as its CEO.

The division’s rejuvenation is “absolutely for real,” Furner told Yahoo Finance.

In 2018, Sam’s Club’s same-store sales grew 5.5%, its membership fees rose 2.2%, and its e-commerce sales were up an impressive 21%.

As Sozzi states, the turnaround started when Furner became Sam’s Club CEO in February 2017. Furner quickly closed 10% of the unit’s stores to reduce cannibalization and increase efficiency. After that, he sought to get the club to better understand its core customers ( like Costco, many of its shoppers earn $75,000 to $125,000 ) and boost its traffic.

It worked. Sam’s Club’s reported nine consecutive quarters of increased traffic and ten quarters of higher same-store sales.

The Bottom Line on Walmart Stock

Sozzi himself believes Walmart should spin off Sam’s Club.

“Sam’s Club’s operating profit margins are below the company average, given its wholesale business model. Moreover, an argument could be made that Walmart would be better served allocating its capital expenditures 100% to the Walmart brand,” Sozzi wrote in February.

Unfortunately, with all the improvements Furner’s delivered at Sam’s Club, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon might be ready to double down on its warehouse clubs.

Personally, I believe it should “get out while the getting is good.” Spinning off Sam’s Club would provide WMT with a significant amount of capital to fight Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Target (NYSE: TGT ) and the rest of discount retail. Such a move would also allow Sam’s Club to focus exclusively on beating Costco.

WMT probably won’t make the move, but doing so would be in the best interest of the owners of Walmart stock.

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.