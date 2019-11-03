3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Buy

Would you like to get a head start into the New Year with a healthier portfolio? Look no further than three health and fitness stocks with monthly price charts making the right moves to achieve that goal.

It’s that time of year where the conversation turns to food, family and football. The upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are entrenched in all three. The downside is the combination can take a toll on the waistline. And this leads many people to make New Year’s resolutions of healthier and more physically active habits.

I’d recommend starting early on your path to a better you. And as you jump on the bike, go to the gym or choose a better diet plan, health and fitness companies Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ), Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT ) and WW International (NASDAQ: WW ) are there to help you succeed. And as I’ll show below, the price charts of PTON, PLNT and WW are looking healthy for buying into big-time profits in the portfolio.

Fitness Stocks to Buy : Peloton (PTON)

Peloton is the first of our health and fitness stocks to buy. PTON stock has its share of skeptics like InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn. Yet the indoor cycling startup and recent IPO has put together a bullish two-month long cup-shaped base. And in the face of all the public criticism, that’s worth paying attention too. Sure, there’s no guarantees this is the next Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) or Home Depot (NYSE: HD ). But the fact is more often than not, great investments make their largest gains for investors early on as publicly traded companies.

PTON Stock Strategy: Buy PTON stock on a breakout of its cup base. I’d personally like to see a bit of technical digestion take place. Classically, that would look like a handle pattern to complete the cup prior to a breakout. Either way, waiting for a move through $28.08 to go long this health and fitness stock and using a 7%-8% stop-loss looks like a strong investment idea.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness is the next health and fitness stock to buy. A recent well-received earnings beat vaulted shares of the national fitness club chain into the right side of a monthly base. That’s a step in the right direction. And there’s more too.

The pattern was PLNT stock’s first significant correction since going public in 2015. The trimming of shareholder value also established a near picture-perfect decline of 32% into the 38% Fibonacci level. With an oversold stochastics crossover in hand, this combination looks great as a platform for new eventual highs in 2020 for Planet Fitness stock.

PLNT Stock Strategy: I’d recommend buying shares above $72.25. The entry is marginally above the 62% resistance level within the right side of this health and fitness stock’s seven month base. I’d suggest a svelte 7.25% stop-loss beneath $67. More happily, peeling off risk on a challenge of PLNT stock’s all-time high near $82 looks like a good step toward a longer-term profitable holding.

WW International (WW)

Formerly known as Weight Watchers, WW International is the last of our health and fitness stocks to buy. The weight management services company, backed by Oprah, is a mover and shaker as the weekly price chart of WW stock reveals. It also shows a platform for shares to jump higher in 2020.

After a substantial ten-month corrective move, WW is now in the early stages of a new uptrend. Over the last couple months WW stock has quieted and put together a narrow, but still volatile base that’s found support on top of two prior key earnings reactions. I’ve highlighted those events in yellow. With stochastics inside neutral territory, the opportunity for a breakout and profits for WW investors looks good.

WW Stock Strategy: I’d advise buying a breakout in this health and fitness stock if shares can rally through $38.50. This entry is roughly 1% above the pattern high. The strategy also rests on WW stock maintaining technical support.

To contain risk I’d suggest a blended 11% stop. This allows sufficient exposure within today’s base while not playing this volatile stock too close to the vest. As a reward, if WW shares begin to climb, I’d allow a run toward a challenge of the 38% retracement level and decade mark from $50-$51 for taking initial profits.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.