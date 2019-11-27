Best Buy Black Friday Hours 2019: 10 Things to Know

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) is joining in on the craze this year with a collection of Black Friday ads for customers.

Here’s what shoppers need to know about the Best Buy Black Friday hours 2019.

Customers that are shopping online can already get several Black Friday deals from the retailer.

Anyone that wants to wait for the deals at physical stores will have until Thanksgiving.

The retailer is going to be starting its first Black Friday at 5:00 p.m. that day…because nothing is sacred.

It will continue to offer special deals to customers until 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

At this time, the store will close to prepare for the second Black Friday.

Customers will then be able to return at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday for more deals.

It’s worth noting that the retailer uses a ticket system when letting customers into its stores this day.

Shoppers can show up an hour early to start getting tickets for their shopping spree.

The store will then be closing down at 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

It’s also worth mentioning that there are select Best Buy stores that won’t be taking part in the Thanksgiving day sales.

Best Buy Black Friday hours 2019 actually stretching into Thanksgiving is no surprise. It and many other retailers are stomping on the entire meaning of the holiday again this year. You can learn more about that by following these links to see Black Friday hours for Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), Target (NYSE: TGT ) and Kohls (NYSE: KSS ).

