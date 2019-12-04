4 Large-Cap Stocks Rallying Hard

U.S. equities tested new record highs on Friday as the United States and China agreed to a phase-one trade deal that stalled the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese imports this weekend. The deal should also see higher Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and remove a major risk hurdle from the markets. Also helping is a breaking of the political deadlock in the United Kingdom after a big victory for the Tories.

As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record intra-day high pushing towards the 28,300 level for the first time.

A number of key large-cap stocks are rallying strongly as a result. Here are four worth a look.

Ford (F)

Source: Chart by StockCharts.com

Ford (NYSE: F ) shares are breaking up and out of a six-month downtrend pattern with a move up and over its 200-day moving average. Shares are setting up a run at the prior highs set back in July near $10.20. Such a move would be worth a gain of nearly 11% from here.

The company is sensitive to a thawing of U.S.-China trade relations, which will hopefully help turn the company’s fortunes around in the country. The company will next report results on Feb. 4 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 16 cents per share on revenues of $36.8 billion.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Chart by StockCharts.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) shares were pushing to new highs on Friday, breaking definitively up and over resistance near the $220 per-share level. Shares were recently upgraded to “overweight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley with a new price target of $259.

For the current quarter, analysts are looking for earnings of $1.66 per share on revenues of nearly $3 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Chart by StockCharts.com

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) are testing new highs, breaking above the highs set in the middle of November as shares enjoy a push to levels not seen in more than a decade. The company recently joined the Blockchain Game Alliance to help promote the development and proliferation of new blockchain-powered gaming platforms.

For the current quarter, analysts are looking for earnings of 31 cents per share on revenues of $2.1 billion.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Chart by StockCharts.com

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are breaking out of their two-month trading range, capping a rise of more than 80% out of the lows seen at the start of the year. The company enjoyed a pair of price target raises from analysts last week, with Evercore ISI raising to $305 and Bank of America raising to $290.

For the current quarter, analysts are looking for earnings of $4.52 per share on revenues of $88.2 billion.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.